Senior point guard Tim Jones scored 19 points and dished out five assists as Eastern Mennonite got back on track with a 73-65 road victory over Ferrum in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
It was the ninth consecutive double-double for Jones. Mizz Nyagwegwe, another senior guard, had 16 points for the Royals in the much-needed win.
Also chipping in for EMU (6-10, 4-5 ODAC) was Landon Swingler with nine points and eight rebounds, Mark Burkholder with nine points and seven boards and local product Aviwe Mahlong with six points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Chris Simmons scored six points and snagged five more boards off the bench for the Royals while DaiJordan Brown added five points and three rebounds.
“There are no easy road games in our conference,” EMU coach Melvin Felix said. “I’m proud of how we fought today. We did a great job of battling on the boards and contesting shots and we shot great from the free-throw line to finish the game.”
With the victory, the Royals snapped a six-game losing streak. EMU shot 48 percent from the field in the win.
Eastern Mennonite 38 35 — 73
Ferrum 33 32 — 65
EASTERN MENNONITE (73) — Ellis 0 0-0 0, Nyagwegwe 6 1-1 16, SWingler 4 1-2 9, Burkholder 4 0-0 9, Hagerman 1 0-0 3, Mahlong 2 1-2 6, Simmons 2 2-3 6, Brown 2 0-0 5, Jones 7 5-6 19. Totals 28 10-14 73.
FERRUM (65) — Smith Jr. 6 4-6 17, Butler 5 1-2 13, Ladler 2 1-2 5, Kemp 3 3-3 9, Gamble 2 1-2 7, Spraggins 0 0-0 0, Rivers 0 0-0 0, Hall 3 0-0 8, Reeves 0 0-0 0, Taylor Jr. 2 1-1 6. Totals 23 11-16 65.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 7 (Nyagwegwe 3, Burkholder, Hagerman, Mahlong, Brown), Ferrum 23 11-16 65.
In other college sports on Saturday:
Men’s Basketball
Guilford 61, Bridgewater 43: Aaron Oates had 11 points and six rebounds, but Bridgewater suffered a 61-43 loss to ODAC opponent Guilford inside Nininger Hall.
Andy Pack and Shod Smith added eight points and five rebounds apiece for the Eagles while Alec Topper had nine points and a game-high 16 rebounds off the bench and Zach Hatter chipped in with seven points.
Guilford 25 35 — 61
Bridgewater 17 26 — 43
GUILFORD (61) — Davis 1 1-2 4, Leckonby 0 0-0 0, Logan 0 0-0 0, Dezern 0 0-0 0, Gore 3 1-2 9, Farrish 2 0-2 4, Carter 0 0-0 0, Ward 8 7-10 23, Burch 2 4-4 8, Dearman 5 2-2 13, Foulks 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 15-22 61.
BRIDGEWATER (43) — Smith 2 3-5 8, Hatter 2 2-2 7, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Topper 4 0-0 9, Pack 3 1-2 8, Caswell 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 2 6-7 11. Totals 13 12-16 43.
3-Point Goals — Guilford 4 (Gore 2, Davis, Dearman), Bridgewater 5 (Smith, Hatter, Topper, Pach, Oates).
Women’s Basketball
Randolph 58, Eastern Mennonite 54: Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals, but Eastern Mennonite came up short in a 58-54 ODAC loss to Randolph in Yoder Arena.
Brii Redfearn added 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals for the Royals (5-13, 1-11 ODAC) while Mya Hamlet scored 10 points and added five rebounds, three assists and two more steals in the loss.
Randolph 14 8 20 16 — 58
Eastern Mennonite 10 16 15 13 — 54
RANDOLPH (58) — West 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Cabrera 3 0-0 6, Cook 3 3-4 9, Stark 4 2-4 12, Crenshaw 9 0-0 22, O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Thiam 0 0-0 0, Melendez 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 1-2 1, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-10 58.
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Poston 1 0-0 2, Komara 7 2-2 17, Hamlet 4 1-4 10, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Redfearn 5 1-7 12, Price 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-13 54.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 6 (Crenshaw 4, Stark 2), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Komara, Hamlet, Redfearn, Moore).
Roanoke 59, Bridgewater 54: Bridgewater blew a 14-point second-half lead and fell in a heartbreaker with a 59-56 loss to ODAC leader Roanoke on the road.
Julia Williams and Rosemary Pierson had 11 points apiece for the Eagles (7-9, 5-5 ODAC) while Erika Nettles had 10 points and Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, added six points, 11 boards and three steals.
Bridgewater 15 22 13 6 — 56
Roanoke 10 16 19 14 — 59
BRIDGEWATER (56) — Huskey 2 3-4 7, Williams 5 0-0 11, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Nettles 3 4-5 10, Pierson 4 0-0 11, Alsberru 3 0-0 6, Horton 1 0-0 2, Pick 2 0-0 4, Dailey 2 0-0 5, Wiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 56.
ROANOKE (59) — Brandstatter 0 0-0 0, Hopson 4 1-2 10, Harrel 1 1-2 3, Micallef 5 2-2 12, Haverkamp 1 1-1 3, Keel 0 0-0 0, Scarborough 4 2-4 10, Alquiza 6 2-2 18, Sande 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 9-13 59.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5 (Pierson 3, Williams, Dailey), Roanoke 6 (Alquiza 4, Hopson, Sande).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.