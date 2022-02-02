Senior guard Tim Jones continued to impress as he made 10 of 13 shots from the field and scored 29 points while dishing out four assists as Eastern Mennonite pulled off a big-time 72-70 upset of Roanoke in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action inside Yoder Arena on Tuesday.
Landon Swingler added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Royals in the victory.
Also chipping in for EMU (7-10, 5-5 ODAC), which won its second straight, was Aviwe Mahlong with 11 points and five rebounds and Mark Burkholder with 11 points, four boards and a block.
Roanoke 37 33 — 70
Eastern Mennonite 35 37 — 72
ROANOKE (70) — Rosenthal 0 0-0 0, Dawson 0 0-0 0, McClary 0 0-0 0, Edosomwan 8 9-13 26, Price 1 0-0 2, Kuthan 2 1-1 5, Greene 3 1-2 8, Draper 9 5-7 25, Rohan 2 0-2 4, Ellington 0 0-0 0, Morse 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-25 70.
EASTERN MENNONITE (72) — Nyagwegwe 1 1-2 3, Swingler 5 4-5 14, Burkholder 3 3-3 11, Hagerman 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 5 0-0 11, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Jones 10 6-7 29. Totals 26 14-17 72.
3-Point Goals — Roanoke 4 (Draper 2, Edosomwan, Greene), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Jones 3, Burkholder 2, Mahlong).
In other college sports Wednesday:
Four Dukes Earn Preseason Honors
James Madison two-way player Chase DeLauter was named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason all-conference team, but was surprisingly not the league’s Player of the Year.
DeLauter was selected as an outfielder to the preseason first team after winning the batting title a season ago with a .386 batting average, six homers, 21 runs scored and a 16-game hitting streak.
Carson Bell, Kyle Novak and Lliam Grubbs earned honorable-mention for the Dukes, who were picked to finish fifth in the CAA behind Northeastern, UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston and Elon.
UNC Wilmington’s Brooks Baldwin and Northeastern’s Cam Schlittler are the Co-Players of the Year.
