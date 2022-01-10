After guiding Eastern Mennonite to a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference victories last week, point guard Tim Jones has been named the conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Jones, a senior from Forestville, Md., averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, six assists and 2.5 steals per game during the two-game winning streak, including a career-high 32 points in a 91-83 win over Washington and Lee. In that win, he was 6-of-8 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.
For the year, Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and leads the ODAC in assists with 73. He also is ranked fourth in the conference in free throws made (43-of-68).
In other college sports:
JMU Finishes Third In Final FCS Polls
James Madison football finished its highly-successful season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25, both organizations announced on Monday.
The Dukes were also ranked No. 2 in the final Athlon Sports FCS Power Poll of the year.
JMU’s final season as a member of the FCS finished with a 12-2 overall record.
As a member of the FCS, the Dukes won nine conference championships and two national titles.
Two Dukes, One Royal Earn All-State Honors
James Madison field hockey standouts Diede Remijnse and Eveline Zwager were named to the Virginia Sports Information Director’s All-State First team, the organization announced on Monday.
Remijnse was also named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association South Region Second Team after leading the Colonial Athletic Association with five game-winning goals this season.
Zwager, meanwhile, was a NFHCA Third-Team All-American after leading the CAA with 16 goals.
Eastern Mennonite field hockey senior Brandy Troutman was named to the All-State Second Team.
It is the third straight season in which Troutman has earned VaSID recognition for her play on the field. She was a second-team selection in 2019 and finished as a first-team choice in 2020.
Troutman led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and the nation, with 15 saves this season.
EMU, BC Athletes Shine At Track Invitational
After a month away from action, the Eastern Mennonite indoor track and field teams shined Sunday.
At the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational in Winchester, the Royals took the top three spots in the men’s mile with senior Justice Allen winning with a time of 4:39.04, followed by Clay Kauffman (4:43.37) and Bellamy Immanuel (4:47.00). Immanuel also finished third in the 400-meter finals (2:08.31).
Allen won the men’s mile with a time of 4:39.04 while Kauffman was fifth in the 3000 (9:29.77).
Alijah Johnson was second in the 60-meter dash (6.99), setting a new school record for the EMU men, while Kendra Ogaumena (8.10) finished as the runner-up in the women’s race.
In the women’s 800, Halie Mast (2:40.38) was second while Vanessa Gardiner (2:44.85) was fourth.
The women’s mile saw EMU get a pair of top-five finishes in Allison Shelly, who won with a time of 5:36.75, and Jenna Weaver, who finished in third with an impressive time of 5:45.26.
Eli Roeschley finished third in the long jump (6.38m) while Brendan Apgar (6.14) was fourth.
Bridgewater also was in action on Sunday in Winchester and Aaron Moon won the long jump for the Eagles with a leap of 6.80m while Easton Repko, a Broadway alum, won the pole vault (3.81 m).
Kaegan Avalos placed fourth in the 200 (23.56) for BC while Owen Wood was fourth in the 400 (56.03) and Bowen Barney finished in fifth (56.05). Jack Donovan (2:11.84) was fourth in the 800.
Anthony Cadle finished fourth in the 3000 for the Eagles with a time of 9:29.77 while Peter Fulton was third in the shot put (12.74m) and Tony Nesslerodt (12.63m) was fifth in the weight throw.
For the Bridgewater women, Cassidy Oliver won the 400 with a time of 1:06.93 while also taking third place in the long jump (4.81m). Kelly Akers (2.74m) won the pole vault.
Grace Carter was fourth for Bridgewater in the 400-meter dash (1:09.37) while Kacee Hooker (26.61) was second in the 200, which put her seventh-allt-ime in school history.
Mackenzie Young (11.26.37) finished third in the 3000 while Emily Smeds (11:29.40) was fourth.
Freshman Emily Lanzer finished third in the triple jump (9.60) to cap a strong day for the Eagles.
