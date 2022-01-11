Tim Jones scored 11 points and dished out nine assists and also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, but Eastern Mennonite suffered an 82-55 road loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference power Randolph-Macon, the No. 1 team in Division III men’s basketball, on Tuesday.
Mark Burkholder and Mizz Nyagwegwe led the Royals (5-7, 3-2 ODAC) with 13 points apiece.
Earlier on Tuesday, Jones was named to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week after averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in guiding the Royals to two ODAC wins.
In other college sports Tuesday:
TA Grad McAlister Added To EMU Staff
Ryan McAlister, a former standout player at Turner Ashby and recent coach at the high school level, has officially been named an assistant coach for the Eastern Mennonite University baseball team.
Following his prep career with the Knights, McAlister served as the starting second baseman for the Royals from 2011-2014. He most recently served two years as the East Rockingham head coach.
"Ryan is in the record books as one of the best defensive players in program history and was instrumental in helping to create the positive culture that our players now enjoy," said Posey, who also announced that Bailey Hall was being promoted from a graduate assistant with the Royals to a full-time assist coach this season. "There's no doubt that the same determination [McAlister] showed as a player will pay off in the progression of our infielders and overall team defense."
McAlister was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection during his time as a player at EMU.
"I'm excited to join Coach Posey's staff," McAlister said. "It's not often that you get to coach at your alma mater with your best friend. Keeping up with the program over the last few years, I'm excited.”
Rate Named A Consensus All-American
James Madison senior kicker Ethan Ratke was named a Consensus All-American after earning Walter Camp Football FCS All-American honors on Tuesday to wrap up his long postseason honors.
It's the second straight season Ratke has been named a Consensus All-American, after finishing his collegiate career leading the NCAA in career field goals (101) and scoring by a kicker (542).
This season, Ratke was 29-of-32 on field goal attempts and only missed one of his 64 point after attempts. His 150 points this season are the second-most in a single season in program history.
JMU’s Wiseman Named Second-Team All-State
James Madison women’s soccer midfielder Ebony Wiseman was named to the All-State Second Team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors after scoring four goals this past season.
Wiseman played in all 19 matches, leading the Dukes in points (11) while dishing out three assists.
