Alicia Keo’s goal in the 66th minute proved to be the game-winner as Bridgewater earned a gritty 1-0 shutout win over local rival Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s soccer action in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Keo tallied a career-high seven shots in the win for the Eagles with four of them on goal while teammate Hannah Randolph also fired off six shots in the impressive win.
Both Carlee Gaboury and Megan Byle saw action in goal for Bridgewater (7-3, 3-0 ODAC), but neither faced a shot on goal thanks to the effort of the BC defense.
For the Royals (0-9-2, 0-4 ODAC), Aja Laun did her part with eight saves in goal.
In other college sports:
Men’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 0, Randolph-Macon 0: In Ashland on Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite battled to a scoreless draw against ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon.
Andrew Arledge had a big night with eight saves for the Royals (1-6-4, 0-2-3 ODAC).
Bridgewater 2, Randolph 1: Matthew Shelor scored off an assist from Pearce Lowery in the 56th minute to give Bridgewater an ODAC victory over Randolph on Wednesday.
Shelor also scored less than three minutes into the game off an assist from Josh Gilliam in the impressive home victory for the Eagles (7-2-2, 3-1 ODAC) while Charles Schwinefuss had another strong outing in the victory with seven saves in goal.
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1: Inside Nininger Hall on Wednesday, former Spotswood standout Gabby Atwell slapped down 10 kills and added two blocks and an ace in a 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18 win over ODAC opponent Lynchburg.
Faith DePew had a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs for the Eagles (13-6, 7-0 ODAC) while Lisa O’Grady finished with 10 kills, three digs and a pair of blocks as well.
Also chipping in for BC was Grace Hayes with 42 assists and 12 digs while Sophia Stites and Emma Anderson had 10 digs apiece and Lauren Nofsinger finished with eight kills.
Field Hockey
Shenandoah 8, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Winchester, Eastern Mennonite struggled offensively in a shutout loss to ODAC foe Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Ann Ghally finished with three saves in the setback for the Royals (5-4, 0-2 ODAC).
Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0: On Wednesday, Bridgewater opened ODAC play with a shutout victory over Randolph-Macon at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Emily Tyler scored both goals for the Eagles (4-4, 1-0 ODAC) in the victory.
In goal for Bridgewater, Madalyn Miller posted three saves on the evening.
