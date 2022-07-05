James Madison standout junior Holden Koons was selected to the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors Men’s Tennis University Division All-State First Team.
Koons is coming off a record-breaking season for the Dukes in which he became the first player in program history to be named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and was a first-team All-CAA singles and second-team doubles selection.
The junior finished 29-10 in singles matches and 19-13 in doubles. He put together a career-best 12-match winning streak during the regular season and was named the 2021-22 James Madison Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year just a few weeks ago.
It is the third straight season Koons has earned all-state honors with the Dukes.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Moulin Earns Second-Team Honors
James Madison redshirt junior Kylie Moulin was named to the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors Women’s Tennis University Division All-State Second Team.
Moulin was a second-team All-CAA selection in singles, finishing with a 20-5 record.
