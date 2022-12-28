James Madison women’s basketball junior center Kseniia Kozlova has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after back-to-back 18-point performances last week.
At the Hawk Classic in Philadelphia, Pa., the 6-foot-4 standout from Russia shot 17-of-23 from the field across two games and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Kozlova has scored in double figures in three of the last four games and 18 is a career high.
She is the second Dukes player to earn top honors from the Sun Belt this season, joining senior guard Kiki Jefferson, who has been Player of the Week twice (Nov. 15 and 22).
JMU will host Coastal Carolina in its Sun Belt Conference opener Thursday at 3 p.m.
In other college sports:
JMU-App State Moved To ESPNU
The James Madison-Appalachian State men’s basketball game on Jan. 7 will officially tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPNU in a move made by the Sun Belt Conference in conjunction with ESPN.
Previously scheduled for 4 p.m., the contest is the first of three wildcard appearances for the SBC on the ESPN family of networks during the 2023 season with the other two set to take place Jan. 12 and Feb. 24. Those matchups will be announced at a later date this season.
The Jan. 7 meeting will be the seventh all-time matchup of the Dukes and Mountaineers.
JMU is 9-4 this season and travels to Georgia State on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
