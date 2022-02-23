Bridgewater baseball found the win column for the third-straight game as the Eagles beat Christopher Newport 8-5 on Wednesday in Newport News.
Collin Reid’s pinch hit three-run home run in the ninth broke a 5-5 tie, leading the Eagles to the win.
Jeffery Snider went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Brendan Hartman logged the final RBI for Bridgewater.
Brett Tharp, a two-way player for the Eagles, recorded the win, pitching two innings in relief. He struck out two batters on the mound while recording a walk and a run on the offensive side of the plate.
EMU Wins Its First Game
Eastern Mennonite baseball won its first game of the season, beating Mary Baldwin 17-6 at home on Wednesday afternoon.
Dylan Cassell led the Royals, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI, while Jaylon Lee went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Nick Arnold added three RBI for the Royals in the win.
EMU’s pitching staff was stellar, as six pitchers combined to only allow three hits. Jon Sawyers led EMU on the mound, going five innings, allowing just one hit, two walks and struck out six.
