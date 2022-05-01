Sophomore Ryan Murphy took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with a career-high eight innings on the mound, giving up just two hits while striking out eight as James Madison got back on track with a 4-0 win over Presbyterian in non-conference baseball road action on Sunday.
Former Riverheads standout Grant Painter was a perfect 3-for-3 for the Dukes (24-20) while Ryan Dooley finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Also chipping in for JMU was Trevon Dabney with a two-run double.
Lliam Grubbs, meanwhile, earned his 11th career save for the Dukes.
On Saturday, JMU was on the losing end of two games to the Blue Hose.
In a 5-2 loss to start the day, Dabney and Fenwick Trimble led the Dukes with two hits apiece while Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) struck out six across 6.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and zero walks.
Later in the day, in a 3-1 setback, Liam McDonnell took the pitching loss despite a strong outing that included 6.1 innings in which he gave up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while racking up eight strikeouts.
At the plate for JMU, Painter again went 3-for-3 to lead the way.
James Madison 000 030 001 — 4 8 1
Presbyterian 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Murphy, Grubbs and Schiavone. Matthews, Rorabeck, Folts, Eagen and Boyd. W — Murphy (3-2). L — Matthews (2-4).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Softball
Randolph-Macon 5, Bridgewater 2: Page County product Brooklynn Fridley went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but Bridgewater saw its season end with a 5-2 loss to Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball tournament in Salem on Saturday.
Torie Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, also had a double for the Eagles (24-19) while Jazmyne Smith also had a hit in the season-ending loss.
Bridgewater 000 101 0 — 2 4 3
Randolph-Macon 104 000 x — 5 11 0
Killion, Swift and Wimer. Ellis and Davidson. W — Ellis (19-4). L — Killion (8-9).
Baseball
Roanoke 12, Eastern Mennonite 7: Ray Tricarico had three hits and two RBIs and Jaylon Lee had two hits, including a solo homer, but Eastern Mennonite fell to ODAC foe Roanoke on the road Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader. Despite the loss, the Royals managed a split.
Earlier in the day, EMU managed to squeak out a 6-5 victory on the road.
In that win, Brett Lindsay was 2-for-5 with a solo homer while Lee also had a pair of hits and Ethan Spraker finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Blake Sargent also finished with a trio of hits in the win for the Royals.
Eastern Mennonite 002 131 000 — 7 11 1
Roanoke 212 302 20x — 12 15 4
Riles, Jennings, Barrett, Lacks and Tricarico. Lingenfel, Dudley, James, Rosenthal, LoRusso and Schiavoni, Nichols. W — Lingenfel (1-1). L — Riles (1-3). HR — RC: Staz, second inning, none on. Lawn, fourth inning, none on. Staz, sixth inning, one on. EMU: Lee, sixth inning, none on.
Lynchburg 12, Bridgewater 6: Lynchburg took control early in an ODAC win at Bridgewater on Saturday to secure a doubleheader split.
Hunter Clever went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for the Eagles (24-15, 11-9 ODAC) while Collin Reid also had a big day with two hits and a pair of RBIs and Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) finished with two hits of his own.
Earlier in the day, Bridgewater was able to come away with a 6-2 win.
In that contest, Reid Long tossed 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and tied the program record with his 10th win.
Brett Tharp then came in to pitch 2.2 innings, earning his 10th save.
Navedo went 2-for-5 in that win for the Eagles, adding a pair of RBIs.
Lynchburg 053 200 020 — 12 14 2
Bridgewater 000 303 000 — 6 11 2
Mattfield, Thurman and O’Donovan, Fiedler. Garber, Swart, Griffin, Hrasky, Stoss and Sexton. W — Mattfield (8-0). L — Garber (0-5). SV — Thurman (11).
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 18, Drexel 12: No. 11 James Madison rallied for an 18-12 win over Colonial Athletic Association opponent Drexel at Vidas Field on Saturday, finishing an unbeaten conference regular season.
The Dukes (13-4, 6-0 CAA) were led by Isabella Peterson with five goals while Ava Frantz had a career-high four — all in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Marchetti and Kacey Knobloch each had tricks for JMU in the win.
It was the first time four Dukes have scored at least three goals in the same game this season and was JMU’s first outright league title since 2019.
