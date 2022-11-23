The Bridgewater College football team had nine players named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference team, the league announced in a press release on Tuesday.
Four Eagles earned a spot on the first-team defense in punter Garrett Graves, defensive lineman Tucker Harris, linebacker Shawn Harris and defensive back Aaron Moore.
BC kicker Jackson Hendren, meanwhile, was named the top kicker in the ODAC.
Freshman linebacker Aaron Nice, a Stuarts Draft High graduate and the 2021 Daily News-Record Defensive Player of the Year, wrapped up his stellar debut season with the Eagles by earning second-team honors along with offensive lineman Glory Nseka.
Receiver Viante Tucker and defensive back Val West both were named to the third team.
Randolph-Macon quarterback Drew Campanale was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year while Washington and Lee linebacker David Onyejekwe is the Defensive Player of the Year. Hampden-Sydney’s Mason Cunningham was honored as the Rookie of the Year while Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza was named Coach of the Year.
Bridgewater finished 9-2 overall this season and as the runner-up in the ODAC.
In other college sports:
Men’s Basketball
Mary Baldwin 88, Randolph 79: Brandon Stoudamire hit 12-of-14 shots to finish with 27 points and added six rebounds and a pair of steals as Mary Baldwin earned a non-conference victory over Randolph on Tuesday in Staunton.
Vernon Graley had 23 points, seven boards and two steals for the Squirrels (3-4) while Jaden Ignacio finished with nine points and four assists in the win.
Randolph 36 43 — 79
Mary Baldwin 33 55 — 88
RANDOLPH (79) — Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Phillips 3 3-4 12, Williams 8 0-0 16, Clingerman 1 2-3 4, Wagoner 1 2-2 4, Verling 0 0-0 0, Crider 1 3-3 5, Goodman 4 0-0 9, Peters 2 3-4 7, Bickey 6 4-6 16. Totals 29 17-22 79.
MARY BALDWIN (88) — Ignacio 2 5-8 9, Asbury 1 1-4 3, Ogle 1 0-0 2, Barboru 0 0-0 0, Hart 5 3-4 14, Leipold 0 0-0 0, Malott 4 1-1 10, Fraley 8 4-6 23, Stoudamire 12 2-4 27, Purvis 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 16-27 88.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 4 (Phillips 3, Goodman), Mary Baldwin 6 (Fraley 3, Hart, Malott, Stoudamire).
Jefferson Earns Second SBC Honor
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson is the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.
Jefferson has averaged 28 points and 8.5 rebounds in the past two games for the Dukes, helping the women’s basketball team go 1-1 against Longwood and North Carolina.
The senior now boasts 12 career double-doubles and four games scoring 30 or more.
JMU’s Centeio Added To Watch List
James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy on Tuesday.
Centeio is 164-of-252 passing for 2,410 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and has also rushed for 368 yards and six more scores on the ground.
Centeio is the first JMU player to be recognized for the award at the FBS level.
Trio Of Dukes Earn All-Region Honors
James Madison field hockey placed three on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association South Region team Tuesday with senior Eveline Zwager being the lone first-team honoree.
Zwager’s teammates, Diede Remijnse and Kara McClure, both earned second-team honors.
Holloway Named Diver Of The Week
James Madison sophomore Alexa Holloway was named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Diver of the Week after a strong performance at the West Virginia Invitational.
Holloway took home silver in the 3-meter dive and recorded a score of 233.75 in 1-meter.
The sophomore helped the Dukes earn a third-place finish overall at the invitational.
