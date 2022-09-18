Eveline Zwager netted the game-winning goal just before the end of the first half as No. 25 James Madison rallied for a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 12 Liberty in an in-state field hockey match in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Senior midfielder Emily Harrison notched a career-best two goals for the Dukes (5-3), including the equalizer, while junior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh earned her third win in goal with another impressive shutout.
JMU is now on a three-game winning streak and remains perfect at home.
"Today was just a hard-fought competition against a top-tier team," Dukes head coach Christy Morgan said. "They were in the Final Four last year, came in second in the nation. Really proud of this group, I think that what made us great today was our fight, skill, connection and finish."
In other college sports over the weekend:
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 4, Transylvania 1: In Harrisonburg on Saturday, junior attacker Elizabeth Longacre finished with a hat trick and propelled Eastern Mennonite to a solid non-conference victory over Transylvania.
Hayley Collins and Juliana Ghally added one goal each for the Royals (4-1).
Bridgewater 2, Juniata 1: Daphne Daymude’s overtime goal lifted Bridgewater to a thrilling non-conference win over Juniata on Saturday.
Amora Marchand had the other goal in the home victory for BC (2-3).
Men’s Soccer
Georgia State 3, James Madison 1: Tyler Clegg scored the lone goal for the home team as James Madison opened Sun Belt Conference play with a disappointing loss to Georgia State at Sentara Park on Saturday.
Freshman Sebastian Conlon had two saves for the Dukes (2-4, 0-1 SBC).
"Tonight's opener in the Sun Belt was difficult,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “Georgia State stuck to its game plan and executed and we conceded tough goals again. We have to do a better job to shore up the defensive side of the ball, but we did play more of our brand of soccer on the offensive side. We were unfortunate to walk away with nothing.”
Eastern Mennonite 0, Alvernia 0: Offensive opportunities were rare as Eastern Mennonite battled to a draw with Alvernia on Saturday at home.
Andrew Arledge posted three saves in goal for the Royals (1-4-1).
York 2, Bridgewater 1: Harrisonburg High alum Eric Ramirez had the lone goal for Bridgewater in a non-conference loss to York on Saturday.
Charles Schweinefuss finished with four saves for the Eagles (4-1-2).
Women’s Soccer
Mary Baldwin 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: Aja Laun had four saves in goal, but Eastern Mennonite fell to Mary Baldwin at home on Saturday.
Amiah Carter scored off a Hannah Dellinger assist for the Royals (0-5-1).
Bridgewater 14, N.C. Wesleyan 0: Lyric Birkley scored four goals and Ashley Sabatino had a hat trick as well for Bridgewater in a start-to-finish non-conference dismantling of N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday at home.
Skyler Daum and Madeline Bohan had two goals each for the Eagles (4-2).
Women’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Mary Baldwin 0: Lizzy Kirkton slapped down 18 kills and added five digs as Eastern Mennonite swept Mary Baldwin to complete a two-win day in a non-conference quad match on Saturday.
Mara Woolford added six kills and 11 digs for the Royals (2-5) in the win while Megan Miller also impressed with a team-high 28 assists.
Earlier in the day, EMU earned a dominant sweep of Lancaster Bible.
In that victory, Miller had 28 assists again while Kirkton led with 11 kills.
Manuela Marin led the Royals with 13 digs while Woolford had 10.
Bridgewater 3, Greensboro 2: Faith Dewpew and Lauren Nofsinger each had 10 kills as Bridgewater earned a win over Greensboro inside Nininger Hall on Saturday and split a non-conference quad match.
Sophia Stites had 28 digs for the Eagles (7-5) in the victory while Grace Hayes dished out a team-high 25 assists and Ashley Rutherford added 21.
Earlier in the day, Bridgewater suffered a 3-1 loss to Southern Virginia.
In that setback, Lisa O’Grady led the Eagles with 13 kills while Hayes had 21 assists and 12 digs and Rutherford finished with 15 assists and six digs.
Bridgewater Dominates Home Meet
Mackenzie Young (24:34.89) and Emily Smeds (24:44.18) placed 1-2 in the girls race and Bowen Varney (27:36.96) won the boys as the Bridgewater men’s and women’s cross country teams won their respective team competitions at the Bridgewater Invitational at home on Saturday.
Regan Robinson, a freshman from Strasburg, placed fourth for the BC women with a time of 25:57.14 while Sarah Earle (26:16.24) was fifth.
For the men, Gabriel Miller, Anthony Cadle and Bennett Cupps finished in the 3-4-5 spots and all finished with times just over the 28-minute mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.