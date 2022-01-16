There was progress, but not enough to overcome its offensive inefficiencies.
Bridgewater struggled shooting the ball as Hampden-Sydney came into Nininger Hall on Saturday and earned a 70-50 blowout win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.
The Tigers used a 14-5 run to close the first half to open a big lead up and never looked back.
The Eagles, meanwhile, struggled mightily in the second half as they shot just 5-for-22 from the field. Bridgewater was as close as two with six minutes left in the first half, but fell apart late.
“Defensively, we were better than we'd been,” Eagles coach Steve Enright sais. “Offensively, we struggled. Just missed a lot of open shots and weren't as cohesive as we would've liked to be.”
Aaron Oates led Bridgewater (4-8, 0-4 ODAC) with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
The Eagles also got 15 points from standout freshman Rashod Smith, including 11 in the second half, to go along with three rebounds, three steals and a trio of assists in the conference loss.
Also chipping in for BC was Zach Hatter, a former Waynesboro and Eastern Mennonite School standout, with 10 points and six rebounds. Hatter had a pair of 3-pointers in the performance.
As a team, the Eagles shot just 14-of-63 for 22 percent for the game. They struggled even more from beyond the arc, where they hit just 6-of-30 shots for a 20-percent shooting percentage.
BC now turns its attention toward a home game with rival Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
“We just have to turn the page,” Enright said.
Hampden Sydney 38 32 — 70
Bridgewater 27 23 — 50
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY (70) — Clements 4 0-0 10, Turner 0 0-0 0, Wright 2 0-0 4, McGowan 0 0-0 0, Shryock 3 0-0 7, Kania 0 0-0 0, Elliott 2 3-4 7, Nolan 0 1-2 1, Tomlin 0 0-0 0, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Hubbard 6 3-4 15, Wyatt 1 2-3 4, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brazil 1 0-0 3, Harris 1 0-0 2, Hahn 6 2-2 15. Totals 27 11-15 70.
BRIDGEWATER (50) — Smith 3 8-10 15, Hatter 3 2-2 10, Crenshaw 1 0-0 2, Ayala 1 0-0 3, Pack 0 1-2 1, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Oates 5 5-7 16, Hodge 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 16-21 50.
3-Point Goals — Hampden-Sydney 5 (Clements 2, Hahn, Brazil, Shryock), Bridgewater 6 (Hatter 2, Smith, Oates, Ayala, Dunlap).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Guilford 79, Eastern Mennonite 59: Aviwe Mahlong, a former Eastern Mennonite School standout, scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals, but Eastern Mennonite didn’t have enough in the second half of a 79-59 loss to ODAC opponent Guilford in Yoder Arena on Saturday.
Mizz Nyagwegwe added 11 points and four boards for the Royals (5-8, 3-3 ODAC) while Tim Jones had another all-around impressive effort with 10 points, eight assist and four rebounds of his own.
Jameel Davis added eight points off the bench for EMU while Landon Swingler finished with six.
Guilford 37 42 — 79
Eastern Mennonite 35 24 — 59
GUILFORD (79) — Davis 4 2-2 13, Leckonby 0 0-0 0, Logan 0 0-0 0, Dezern 0 0-0 0, Townsend 0 0-0 0, Gore 6 1-1 15, Farrish 1 1-1 3, Carter 0 0-0 0, Proctor 0 0-0 0, Ward 7 4-5 21, Burch 2 2-2 6, Dearman 8 2-2 21, Foulks 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 12-15 79.
EASTERN MENNONITE (59) — Watts 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 1-1 8, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Nyagwegwe 4 0-0 11, Swingler 3 0-0 6, Burkholder 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 6 1-3 18, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Watlington 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 3-5 10. Totals 22 5-9 59.
3-Point Goals — Guilford 11 (Ward 3, Davis 3, Dearman 3, Gore), Eastern Mennonite 10 (Mahlong 5, Nyagwegwe 3, Jones, Davis).
Women’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 86, Eastern Mennonite 75: In Ashland, Eastern Mennonite showed off its improvement in a closer-than-expected 86-75 loss to ODAC foe Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets (8-3, 6-0 ODAC) were picked to finish seventh in the preseason conference rankings. The Royals (5-8, 1-6 ODAC), meanwhile, were picked to finish in 11th.
“None of that has ever mattered to us,” EMU coach Jenny Posey said. “Every time we step on the court, we know we've grown from the last one and have prepared to the best of our ability. I think that's why, even with a young team, we are able to go out and play with a lot of confidence and fire.”
Trinity Price was 6-of-8 for the field for 16 points whole also grabbing five rebounds for the Royals while Mya Hamlet continued to shine with 16 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
“Trinity really helped to carry us on the offensive end of the floor,” Posey said.
Claiborne Poston came off the bench and scored 14 points for EMU while Constance Komara, a Harrisonburg alum, finished with 10 points and Brii Redfearn had six points and six rebounds.
EMU Competes At Mondo College Invitational
A handful of standout athletes from the Eastern Mennonite indoor track and field team competed at the Mondo College Invitational at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday in a big-time competition.
For the EMU men, Alijah Johnson finished second in the 200 with a time of 22.48 for the Royals and 12th in the 60 with a time of 7.10. Brendan Apgar, meanwhile, competed in both the long jump and triple jump and Christian Schmidt finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 12.53m.
For the women, Kendra Oguamena competed in both the 60m and 200m races.
BC Fares Well At VMI Team Challenge
The Bridgewater indoor track and field team competed and got several strong individual performances at the VMI Team Challenge on Saturday at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
For the BC men, Peter Fulton’s throw of 51-04.25 was good enough for fifth in program history and was third in the weight throw behind a pair of Division I throwers. He also was sixth in the shot put.
Ethan Duncan finished fourth in the 5K with teammates Ab Knight and Caleb Bradley just behind.
For the women, Kylah Gray’s leap of 16-09.75 was good enough for sixth in the long jump while Cassidy Oliver earned a seventh-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 32-11.25.
Ashley Dodd was sixth in 5000 (20:22.50) for the Eagles while Lydia Hart (22:08.80) was seventh.
Also having a big day for Bridgewater was Kacee Hooker, who finished seventh in the 800 (2:30.98).
