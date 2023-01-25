Ferrum opened the third quarter on a 19-0 run that broke the game wide open and never looked back en route to a 70-52 blowout of Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action inside Yoder Arena on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Mya Hamlet hit 5-of-10 shots and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals for the Royals (7-11, 2-9 ODAC), while Lauryn Moore had 12 points.
Page County alum Caris Lucas, a freshman, hit a trio of 3s to finish with nine points for EMU and also had four rebounds, while guard Trinity Washington had eight points, seven boards, four assists, and a trio of steals. Laila Glymph added seven points and four boards off the bench.
The Royals had a quick turnaround as they hosted ODAC opponent Roanoke on Wednesday.
Ferrum 14 16 25 15 — 70
Eastern Mennonite 13 19 7 13 — 52
FERRUM (70) — Canada 7 0-0 14, Cabiness 3 2-2 9, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 0-0 0, Martin 5 9-10 20, Shreffler 4 0-0 12, Cassell 3 0-0 6, Harden 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-12 70.
EASTERN MENNONITE (52) — Washington 3 2-2 8, Jones 0 1-2 1, Hamlet 5 3-4 13, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 3 1-2 7, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lucas 3 0-0 9, Moore 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 7-10 52.
3-Point Goals — Ferrum 7 (Shreffler 4, Cabiness, Martin, Harden), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Moore 4, Lucas 3).
In other college sports:
Men’s Basketball
Greensboro 76, Mary Baldwin 68: In Staunton, Greensboro used a strong second-half push to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Mary Baldwin in a back-and-forth USA South affair on Tuesday.
Brett Asbury led the Squirrels with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the loss.
Other contributors for MBU (9-9, 4-3 USA South) included Brandon Stoudamire with 11 points and five rebounds, while Quentin Hart finished with nine points and three boards himself.
Luke Odle had eight points for Mary Baldwin, while Jaden Ignacio and Vernon Fraley had seven. Fraley also had six rebounds, while Hart had three boards and a pair of steals.
The Squirrels are back in action Saturday on the road for a USA South contest at Brevard.
Greensboro 28 48 — 76
Mary Baldwin 33 35 – 68
GREENSBORO (76) — Sergi 2 2-2 6, Huggins 0 0-0 0, Alvey 2 0-0 5, Boulware 6 2-4 15, Wright 0 0-0 0, Hill 2 0-0 5, Pruett 1 0-0 2, McQuinn 2 0-0 4, Brown 8 6-6 26, Thompson 5 3-4 13. Totals 28 13-16 76.
MARY BALDWIN (68) — Ignacio 3 1-2 7, Asbury 7 4-4 18, Ogle 3 2-4 8, Barbour 2 0-0 6, Hart 3 0-0 9, Sloan 0 0-0 0, Malott 0 0-0 0, Fraley 2 2-2 7, Brun 1 0-0 2, Stoudamire 4 2-2 11. Totals 25 11-14 68.
3-Point Goals — Greensboro 7 (Brown 4, Alvey, Boulware, Hill), Mary Baldwin 7 (Hart 3, Barbour 2, Fraley, Stoudamire).
Oliveira Named SBC Player Of The Week
James Madison sophomore Ines Oliveira has been selected as the first Sun Belt Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week by the league’s head coaches, the program announced on Wednesday.
Oliveira was awarded the program's first Sun Belt weekly honor following her going a combined 3-1, which was highlighted by a top-50 singles victory in the season opener.
Last Friday at nationally-ranked Virginia, Oliveira rallied past Elaine Chervinsky on court three, winning the match in super-tiebreak fashion by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5). She followed that performance up Saturday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over George Washington's Lindsay Thompson.
Playing at the No. 1 doubles slot with redshirt senior Kylie Moulin, the duo went 1-1, picking up a victory against GW's Gabriela Giraldo and Stella Wiesemann by a score of 6-4.
Oliveira and the Dukes return to action on Sunday, Jan. 29, when they host Richmond at 1 p.m.
