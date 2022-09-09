Brandy Troutman finished with three goals and an assist as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 10-0 rout of Bryn Athyn in non-conference college field hockey action on the road Friday.
Juliana Ghally, Morgan Leslie, Elizabeth Longacre, Maggie Groetsch and Kate Landis all had a goal apiece for the Royals.
In goal, Marie Wilson finished with one save for EMU (2-0).
In other college sports Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
UMBC 3, James Madison 2: Miette Veldman had 16 kills and six digs, but James Madison suffered a 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 12-15 loss to UMBC on the road.
Danielle Nathan added 15 kills for the Dukes (4-3) while Jaydyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County alum, finished with 14 digs.
Also chipping in for JMU in the setback was Caroline Dozier with 23 assists while Grace Wenrich finished with 17 assists of her own.
Field Hockey
Louisville 1, James Madison 0: Despite a stingy defensive effort, James Madison fell short to No. 5 Louisville on the road.
Brandelynn Heinbaugh finished with six saves for the Dukes (2-3), who have lost three in a row, while seniors Diede Remijnse and Eveline Zwager each recorded three shots in the setback.
BC Adds Mabry To Staff
Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini announced the addition of Christine Mabry as an assistant coach.
Mabry comes to the Eagles after serving as an assist at Virginia Wesleyan since 2020. This past year, she was the Marlins interim head coach and also the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Prior to her time at VWU, Mabry was a graduate assistant at Averett. She is a 2019 graduate of Washington Adventist, where she was a member of the women’s basketball program as a player.
