A rocky fourth inning was too much to overcome as Eastern Mennonite fell to Hood College 7-4 at home in non-conference baseball action on Thursday afternoon.
Brett Lindsay led the Royals (2-5) in the loss, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Logan Mason finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Blake Sargent and Gage Riddick each accounted for an RBI as well.
Keegan Brennan led Hood (4-3), going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.
Karson Jennings earned the start for EMU, tossing three innings, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits. Hunter West pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts in relief for EMU.
Hood 010 420 000 — 7 12 1
Eastern Mennonite 002 011 000 — 4 9 2
Martin, Pollard, Nelson Jr. and Saylor. Jennings, Winston, West, Collier and Tricarico. W — Martin (2-0). L – Jennings (0-1). HR — None.
In other college sports:
Men’s Tennis
Bridgewater 6, Saint Vincent College 3: Canon Secord led the Eagles, winning his doubles match with Matthew Leonard and beating David Lynn in No. 1 singles.
The Eagles (3-1) are back in action against Brevard on Friday in Hilton Head, S.C.
Women’s Tennis
Bridgewater 9, Saint Vincent College 0: The Eagles recorded their second shutout win
of the season, rebounding from a loss against Tiffin on Monday.
The Eagles (4-2) are back in action against Brevard on Friday in Hilton Head, S.C.
Women’s Lacrosse
Stockton 20, Bridgewater 7: The Eagles’ two-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to Stockton Thursday evening at the USA Lacrosse Center in Sparks, Md.
Annika Benson led the Eagles with two goals, while five players scored one goal each for BC.
Bridgewater will host Kenyon on Wednesday in their next contest.
