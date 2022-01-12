Former Harrisonburg standout Constance Komara had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Eastern Mennonite earned its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference win of the season with a 69-53 victory over Virginia Wesleyan in women’s basketball action in Yoder Arena on Wednesday.
Laila Glymph added 14 points, seven boards, three assists and three steals for the Royals while Clairborne Poston had 11 points, five assists and five steals off the bench in the victory.
Also chipping in for EMU (5-7, 1-5 ODAC) was Brii Redfearn with eight points, eight rebounds and four steals, Lauryn Moore with seven points, Trinity Price with six points and 10 rebounds and Mya Hamlet with six points of her own to go with eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Virginia Wesleyan 12 8 21 12 — 53
Eastern Mennonite 22 18 14 15 — 69
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (53) — Williams 5 6-7 16, Felton 1 0-0 2, Atkinson 2 0-0 4, Jennings 3 1-2 10, Norman 2 0-0 5, Simon 0 0-0 0, Collier 1 0-0 3, Rucker 3 0-0 6, Carter 0 0-0 0, Dandrige 1 1-2 3, Clements 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-13 53.
EASTERN MENNONITE (69) — Komara 5 7-8 17, Glymph 6 2-4 14, Hamlet 1 4-6 6, Redfearn 4 0-0 8, Price 2 1-2 6, Poston 4 0-2 11, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Secrist 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 1-2 7. Totals 24 15-24 69.
3-Point Goals — Virginia Wesleyan 5 (Jennings 3, Norman, Collier), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Poston 3, Moore 2, Price).
In other college sports:
Men’s Basketball
Virginia Wesleyan 89, Bridgewater 67: Freshman Rashod Smith had 18 points, four assists and three steals, but Bridgewater suffered an 89-67 road loss to Virginia Wesleyan in ODAC action.
Aaron Oates had 17 points nine nine rebounds for the Eagles (4-7, 0-3 ODAC) while Andy Pack had 13 points and eight boards and Will Dunlap and Joseph Crenshaw scored six points apiece.
Bridgewater 25 42 — 67
Virginia Wesleyan 42 47 — 89
BRIDGEWATER (67) — Smith 8 2-5 18, Hatter 2 0-0 4, Ayala 1 0-0 3, PAck 4 5-7 13, Oates 7 3-3 17, Crenshaw 1 4-4 6, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 2 0-0 6, Hodge 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 14-19 67.
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (89) — Fisher 7 5-7 19, Rowland 2 0-0 5, Pelham 6 0-0 16, Wallace 3 0-0 7, Crump 4 0-0 8, Deveaux 1 0-0 2, Kellem 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 3, Wilson 3 3-3 9, Jackson 4 0-0 10, Radford 1 0-1 2, Nicholson 3 0-2 6, Gilbert 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 8-13 89.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 3 (Dunlap 2, Ayala), Virginia Wesleyan 9 (Pelham 4, Jackson 2, Rowland, Wallace, Lee).
JMU’s Clegg Earns Major Award
James Madison defender Tyler Clegg was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
There were five Dukes selected to the All-State team with Clegg, Melker Anshelm and Luca Erhardt earning first-team honors while Rodrigo Robles and Axel Ahlander were second-team selections.
It is the second straight season a JMU player has been named the Defensive Player of the Year after goalkeeper TJ Bush earned the award last season. It’s Clegg’s first career All-State Selection.
Clegg helped anchor an impressive Dukes back line that recorded nine shutouts and the ninth-best shutout percentage in the country (.529). He also added a goal and an assist on the year.
Four Eagles Named To All-State Team
The Bridgewater College women’s soccer had four players named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division All-State team on Wednesday, the organization announced.
Senior midfielder Hanna Randolph earned first-team honors for the Eagles after leading the team in goals (8) and points (19) and earning first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors.
Three Bridgewater players were on the second team in goalkeeper Sydney Davis, who is now an assistant coach, sophomore forward Ashley Sabatino and sophomore defender Maren Dougherty.
Davis finished the season with eight shutouts and an .855 save percentage while Sabatino tied with Randolph for a team-high eight goals and Dougherty helped the Eagles defense post 10 shutouts.
