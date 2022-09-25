Paris Hutchinson, a former Wilson Memorial standout, slapped down 18 kills and scooped up 14 digs as Eastern Mennonite earned its second Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory in as many days with a 25-18, 24-26, 30-28, 25-17 win at Roanoke in women’s volleyball action on Saturday.
Bri Leeper finished with 15 kills, 14 digs and a trio of aces for the Royals (7-5, 2-2 ODAC) while Mara Woolford added 15 digs and six aces.
Also coming up big for EMU was Megan Miller with 51 assists, 13 digs and a pair of aces while Lizzy Kirkon had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, Appalachian State 0: Behind 12 kills and eight digs from Miëtte Veldman, James Madison completed a 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Appalachian State — its second win over the Mountaineers in less than 24 hours — in Sun Belt Conference action at home Saturday.
Sophie Davis and Bre Reid had 11 kills apiece for the Dukes (8-3, 2-0 SBC).
Caroline Dozier led JMU with 33 assists and 10 digs while Jaydyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County alum, impressed on defense with 12 digs of her own.
Annie Smith added seven kills for the Dukes in their second straight conference victory while Madilyn O’Toole finished with nine digs.
Bridgewater 3, St. Mary’s 0: Grace Hayes had a double-double of 21 assists and 10 digs as Bridgewater got back on track with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 non-conference sweep of St. Mary’s (Md.) on the road Saturday.
Ashley Casey led the Eagles (9-6) with nine kills while Faith DePew finished with eight in a balanced attack and Lisa O’Grady also chipped in with seven.
Also chipping in for BC was Ashley Rutherford with 12 assists, four digs and a kill while Sophia Stites was big defensively with 13 digs of her own.
Emma Anderson also contributed seven digs and an ace for Bridgewater while Sarah Kerns had six kills and Rachael Meyers added five blocks.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 0, Southern Miss 0: In Hattiesburg, Miss., James Madison battled to a draw with Southern Mississippi on Sunday.
Alexandra Blom had five saves for the Dukes (6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC).
"Sometimes you knock on the door and no one answers,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said on the school’s website. “Great job by Southern Miss today and their midfield was fantastic. The MVP of the day goes to Alex [Blom] for making a huge game-saving stop that kept the shutout and allowed us to remain unbeaten in conference play."
Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 0: Kaia Richardson had two goals and an assist as Bridgewater opened ODAC play with a rout of Ferrum at home Saturday.
Kendall Garza also had two goals for the Eagles (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) while Madeline Bohan, Alicia Keo and Hanna Randolph scored one each.
Randolph had two assists for BC while Keo added another and Lexi Winkler, Allison Quick (Stuarts Draft) and Madison Crooks had one apiece.
In goal for Bridgewater, Carlee Gaboury posted one save in 45 minutes.
Randolph now ranks ninth in program history and goals and fourth in assists for the Eagles, who have scored 21 goals in the past two games — the most in a two-game stretch — and have four straight shutouts.
This is the fifth time in program history that BC has achieved four straight shutouts and is the longest streak since a five-game stretch back in 2017.
Roanoke 4, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite remained winless after a 4-0 road loss to Roanoke in ODAC action on Saturday.
Aja Laun finished with 14 saves for the Royals (0-7-1-1, 0-1-0 ODAC).
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 0, Old Dominion 0: In Norfolk on Sunday, James Madison battled to a scoreless draw with Sun Belt foe Old Dominion.
Sebastian Conlon had four saves for the Dukes (3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC).
"Both teams had plenty of opportunities to win the game this afternoon,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said in a statement on the school’s website. “Proud of the guys' effort to get a point on the road against a very good ODU program playing with a good amount of momentum. Midday games in the heat are always a battle, so it's a positive to get a point in Sun Belt play.”
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 1: Forward Ford DeVault scored off an assist from teammates Ethan McGee as Eastern Mennonite battled to a draw with Ferrum in ODAC action on the road Saturday.
Andrew Arledge had two saves for the Royals (1-4-3, 0-0-2 ODAC).
Field Hockey
James Madison 4, Duke 2: Eveline Zwager had a goal and an assist as James Madison knocked off No. 20 Duke in Durham, N.C., on Sunday.
Alice Roeper and Emily Harrison had one goal apiece for the Dukes (7-3).
Junior Brandelynn Heinbaugh tied a career high with six saves for JMU.
"Today was a good day," JMU head coach Christy Morgan said after the match. "We haven't beaten Duke in a while. We always compete with them, and today was a day that we connected, we finished, and our corners were one hundred percent. Everybody was engaged and all-in. So we competed really well today and it's something we can build off of. "
Ohio Wesleyan 4, Bridgewater 0: Bridgewater had its three-game winning streak snapped on the road at Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday.
Madalyn Miller led the Eagles (3-4) with 11 saves in the first half of action while teammate Harley Hoffman added three more in the second half.
