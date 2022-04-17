Eastern Mennonite split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball doubleheader with No. 6 Randolph-Macon at home on Saturday, proving it is a team capable of making serious noise when it plays to its full potential.
The Royals defeated the Yellow Jackets 6-5 in the first game as Broadway product Sierra Lantz went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBIs. Lantz’s second homer was her ninth of the season, which ties a single-season EMU record.
Becca Boone was also 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Royals while Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) and Emily Campbell (Broadway) had one hit apiece.
In the circle for that win for EMU was Katelyn Martin, who earned her first win as she scattered three earned runs on 12 hits and a walk in the complete game.
Although the Royals (19-12-1, 5-11 ODAC) suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss in the second game — a contest in which Randolph-Macon scored two in the final inning to steal the victory — it was another strong overall effort out of Eastern Mennonite.
In that loss, Grace Fravel (Broadway) was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs while Lantz was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Erin Keith also added two hits.
In the circle, Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) pitched 3.2 innings in relief, giving up two runs on seven hits and zero walks while racking up five strikeouts.
Randolph-Macon 200 300 2 — 7 14 1
Eastern Mennonite 003 210 0 — 6 10 1
Baughan and Davidson. Campbell, Graham and Boone. W — Baughan (11-3). L — Graham (4-6). HR — RM: Baughan, first inning, one on. Lanyon, fourth inning, two on. EMU: Fravel, third inning, two on.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Softball
James Madison 11, College of Charleston 2: Lauren Bernett was 3-for-3 with two homers and seven RBIs as James Madison completed a Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader road sweep of College of Charleston on Saturday.
Jasmine Hall was 2-for-3 a double and two RBIs for the Dukes (18-21, 7-5 CAA).
Also chipping in for JMU was Hannah Shifflett was three hits and an RBI while Lexi Rogers tossed three innings of no-hit softball in relief, walking just two in the win.
Earlier in the day, Bernett went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in an 8-2 win for the Dukes.
Kayla Boseman added a grand slam at the plate for JMU while Hall had two hits.
Alexis Bermudez earned the win in the circle for the Dukes, pitching a complete game and giving up two earned runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
James Madison 340 22 — 11 12 1
College of Charleston 110 00 — 2 5 1
Wells, Rogers and Bernett. Payton, Sandor, Freeman and Helberg. W — Rogers (1-0). L — Lemire (2-9). HR — JMU: Bernett, second inning, two on. Bernett, fourth inning, one on.
Bridgewater 10, Shenandoah 4: Sarah Wimer (Broadway) was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Bridgewater exploded for seven runs in the ninth inning to pull off a road win over Shenandoah and salvage an ODAC doubleheader split on Saturday.
Jazmyne Smith was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles (21-15, 11-5 ODAC) while Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) had a pair of hits and two RBIs as well.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was Avery Pinder with a pair of hits while Brantley Swift tossed a complete game, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits and a walk.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles came out on the other end of a 4-3 loss to SU.
In that setback, Wimer led the way with a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate.
Bridgewater 101 000 017 — 10 13 2
Shenandoah 110 000 011 — 4 10 0
Swift and Wimer. Maltos, Smith, Stephenson, Thorne and Jenkins. W — Swift (5-2). L — Smith (1-1).
Baseball
Northeastern 4, James Madison 1: Sophomore Ryan Murphy tossed a career-high seven innings, giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out a pair of batters, but James Madison suffered a loss to Northeastern in the finale of a CAA series at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Trevon Dabney led the Dukes (19-16, 6-6 CAA) at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Kyle Novak also reached bases for a 32nd consecutive game.
Fortunately for JMU, an 8-1 win on Saturday secured the series victory.
In that win, Liam McDonnell pitched five innings and gave up no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out five. Nick Hammer then tossed the next three frames, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with a strikeout before Michael Stewart came in to toss a perfect 12-pitch final inning and secure the victory.
At the plate for the Dukes, Novak was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs while Carson Bell had a two-run shot and Ryan Dooley was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer. Nick Zona also added two hits in the 11-hit attack for James Madison.
Northeastern 000 000 130 — 4 6 0
James Madison 000 000 100 — 1 5 2
Yost, Balboni and Beaudet. Murphy, Ottinger, Grubbs, Culkin and Schiavone. W — Yost (2-2). L — Ottinger (1-1). SV — Balboni (6). HR — NU: Hoog, seventh inning, none on. Smith, eighth inning, one on.
Hampden-Sydney 10, Bridgewater 5: Brett Tharp had a three-run homer and Jarrett Biesecker had a trio of hits, but Bridgewater suffered a loss to Hampden-Sydney in the second game of an ODAC road doubleheader Saturday.
Collin Reid had two hits for the Eagles (21-12, 8-6 ODAC) while James Swart tossed 2.1 innings of relief, giving up just one hit, one walk and striking out three.
Tucker Hrasky also tossed three innings, striking out three for Bridgewater.
Earlier in the day, Reid Long tossed seven innings, giving up one run on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts as the Eagles earned a 4-2 victory.
Reid and Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) each had two hits in that win for BC.
Bridgewater 001 103 000 — 5 10 1
Hampden-Sydney 306 000 10x — 10 15 1
Garber, Griffin, Swart, Hrasky and Sexton, Hartman. Graziano, Tappy, Tiller, Conway and Beavers. W — Tappy (4-4). L — Garber (0-4). HR — BC: Tharp, sixth inning, two on.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 14, Shenandoah 13: Chris Martel and Connor McLean had gour goals and two assists apiece as Bridgewater edged Shenandoah in a thrilling back-and-forth ODAC match at Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday.
Trevor McLelland added two goals for the Eagles (10-5, 5-3 ODAC) in the win.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 21, William & Mary 9: In Williamsburg, Kacey Knobloch scored four goals and Tai Jankowski and Katelyn Morgan each finished with a hat trick as James Madison rolled to a CAA rout of rival William & Mary on Saturday.
Katie Checkosky added five assists for the Dukes (11-4, 4-0 CAA) in the victory.
