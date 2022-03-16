Ethan Spraker singled to lead off the ninth inning, moved to second on an error at shortstop and then came all the way around home for the game-winning, walk-off run on an error at third during an at-bat by Noah Dahllof to cap a wild 10-9 victory for Eastern Mennonite over Old Dominion Athletic conference opponent Washington and Lee in college baseball action in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Brett Lindsay finished 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI for the Royals (5-9, 2-1 ODAC) while Brett Sargent was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
Spraker finished with three hits for EMU while Dahllof added a single and two RBIs, Ray Tricarico went 2-for-5 with a double and Jordan Jones and Drew Petitt had a single and an RBI apiece. Natty Solomon and Jaylon Lee each had a hit.
On the mound, Gage Riddick pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. Adrian Abad pitched two innings of one-hit baseball in relief while Daniel Hupart tossed the ninth and earned the win.
Washington and Lee 001 102 401 — 9 13 5
Eastern Mennonite 010 111 501 — 10 15 6
Benner, Belbot, Horvath and Charneco. Riddick, Thomas, Abad, Hupart and Tricarico. W — Hupart (1-0). L — Horvath (0-1). HR — WL: Salvino, seventh inning, one one. EM: Sargent, second inning, none on Lindsay, fifth inning, none on.
In other college sports on Wednesday:
Baseball
Bridgewater 8, Mary Baldwin 5: Seven Bridgewater pitchers made an appearance on the mound, limiting Mary Baldwin to nine hits in a home victory.
Robbie Stoss, Elijah Dunlap, Tanner Ray, Ryan Costello, Bryce Masters, Tucker Hrasky and Hunter Clever all made appearances on the bump for the Eagles.
No pitcher went more than two innings and no more than two hits were given up. As a collective unit, the pitching staff managed to strikeout nine batters in the win.
At the plate for Bridgewater (12-5), which has won five of its last six, was led at the plate by third baseman Jeffrey Snider’s 2-for-5 effort that included a pair of RBIs.
Harrisonburg alum Kevin Navedo, Brendan Hartman and Timothy Hopson also added two hits and an RBI apiece in the non-conference victory for the Eagles.
Mary Baldwin 101 012 000 — 5 9 2
Bridgewater 205 100 00x — 8 11 0
Webster, King, Chinault, Castrilli and Mayhew. Stoss, Dunlap, Ray, Costello, Masters, Hrasky, Clever and Hartman. W — Dunlap (1-0). L — Webster (0-3). SV — Clever (1).
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 13, Richmond 10: Isabella Peterson and Ava Frantz had three goals apiece as James Madison got on track with a home win over Richmond.
The Dukes (4-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak, also got two goals and two assists from Tai Jankowski while Katie Checkosky also dished out two assists.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 12, North Central 9: Bridgewater stayed unbeaten in five games at Jopson Athletic Complex with a non-conference victory over North Central.
Hunter Becker had a match-high four goals for the Eagles (6-2), who won their third in a row), while Chris Martel scored twice and Connor McLean had another.
McLean also dished out a team-high three assists in the convincing win.
Men’s Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Nate McGhee’s eight kills weren’t enough for Eastern Mennonite in a dissappointing 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 sweep at the hands of Southern Virginia in non-conference action on the road.
Wyatt Bollinger dished out 15 assists in the loss for the Royals (2-12).
