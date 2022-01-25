Constance Komara, a Harrisonburg product, had 15 points to lead Eastern Mennonite, but it wasn’t enough in a 68-48 loss to Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Yoder Arena on Tuesday.
Brii Redfearn added 12 points and eight assists for the Royals (5-12, 1-10 ODAC), who have now lost five in a row, while Trinity Price scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals.
Shenandoah 17 18 16 17 — 68
Eastern Mennonite 9 17 12 10 — 48
SHENANDOAH (68) — St. Cyr 2 1-2 5, Kimble 3 1-2 9, Greene 1 2-2 4, Krystofiak 3 0-0 8, Star 0 1-2 1 Riley 1 1-1 3, Weinel 4 3-3 11, Johnson 6 2-2 15, Sondrol 5 0-0 12, Campbell 0 0-0 0.
EASTERN MENNONITE (48) — Poston 0 0-0 0, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Komara 6 0-2 15, Jamlet 2 4-7 8, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 6 0-2 12, Price 5 0-0 10, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 3.
3-Point Goals — Shenandoah 7 (Kimble 2, Krystofiak 2, Sondrol 2, Johnson), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Komara 3, Moore).
In other college sports Tuesday:
Men’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 51: Former Eastern Mennonite School standout had 12 points off the bench, but Bridgewater snapped a three-game winning streak with an 80-51 blowout loss at the hands of the ODAC’s top team in Randolph-Macon on the road.
Rashod Smith had 11 points for the Eagles (7-9, 3-5 ODAC) while Liam Caswell scored 10.
Bridgewater 19 32 — 51
Randolph-Macon 48 32 — 80
BRIDGEWATER (51) — Smith 3 5-7 11, Williams 0 1-2 1, Hatter 3 5-6 12, Crenshaw 1 1-2 3, Ayala 1 0-0 2, Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Topper 1 2-2 4, Pack 1 1-2 3, Caswell 4 1-2 10, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Oates 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 17-25 51.
RANDOLPH-MACON (80) — Dalli 0 0-0 0, Ally 0 0-0 0, Morris 2 0-0 5, Cobie 2 0-0 6, Anthony 7 4-4 20, Mallory 4 0-0 8, Payne 0 0-0 0, Norton 1 4-4 6, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Talbert 6 1-2 13, Mbangue 4 2-2 10, Funderburg 3 0-0 6, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Keasey 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-12 80.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 2 (Caswell, Hatter), Randolph-Macon 5 (Cobie 2, Anthony 2, Morris).
Dukes Ranked No. 22 In ESPN Poll
James Madison is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Collegiate Poll.
The Dukes lost seven seniors from a team that reached the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series a year ago. JMU will open its season against UConn at the Charlotte Invitational on Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.