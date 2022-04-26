Jaylon Lee was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Natty Solomon finished with a three-run homer and four total RBIs, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 12-8 loss to No. 22 Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action in Winchester on Tuesday in both team’s conference finale.
Robert Guenther added two hits and an RBI for the Royals (10-21, 6-12 ODAC) while Gage Riddick finished with a single and an RBI of his own.
Karson Jennings also tossed four strong innings in relief for EMU, giving up one run one one hit and a walk while also registering a strikeout.
Eastern Mennonite 004 400 000 — 8 11 0
Shenandoah 004 350 00x — 12 13 0
Abad, Barrett, Jennings and Tricarico. Pastell, Bell, Owen, Everett, House, Dean, Kulina and Wood. W — Owen (3-4). L — Barrett (1-6). HR — EMU: Solomon, fourth inning, two on. SU: Delavergne, third inning, two on. Bucher, fourth inning, one on.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women's Lacrosse
Bridgewater 15, Ferrum 11: Jenna Entsminger scored six goals and Lauren Roberts added three and an assist as Bridgewater earned an ODAC road win over Ferrum.
Aunnie Hacker added two goals and three assists for the Eagles (5-10, 3-4 ODAC).
Coleman Earns Top ODAC Honors
Bridgewater standout Adalia Coleman is the ODAC track athlete of the week for the first time this season after a big-time performance on Friday.
Coleman, a sophomore, won the 100-meter dash in a dual meet against rival Eastern Mennonite with a blistering time of 12.08 seconds.
That time ranks second in the conference and 19th overall in the nation.
BC Women’s Golf Finishes Third
The Bridgewater women’s golf team finished with a team of 945, which tied for lowest in program history in a conference title match, and finished in third at the ODAC championships at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen.
Eagles freshman Sophia Martone finished tied for second as an individual while senior Heather Donnelly had a solid showing with a fifth-place effort.
Both Martone and Donnelly were named to the All-ODAC second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.