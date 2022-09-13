Setter Megan Miller dished out a team-high 19 assists and also served up a trio of aces, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite opened up Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s volleyball play with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 sweep at the hands of Randolph-Macon on Tuesday in Ashland.
Laney Cline had eight kills for the Royals (1-5, 0-1 ODAC) while Lizzy Kirkton finished with six kills, seven digs and a pair of aces in the loss.
Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson finished with four kills, four digs and two aces for EMU while Mara Woolford also chipped in with four digs.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Marymount 3, Bridgewater 1: In Nininger Hall, Lisa O’Grady had 14 kills and four digs and Grace Hayes added 22 assists, but Bridgewater suffered a 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 non-conference loss to Marymount.
Kylie Robinson added 10 kills for the Eagles while Sophia Sites had 11 digs.
Also chipping in for BC (5-3) was Lauren Nofsinger with five kills.
EMU Adds Graduate Assistant
Eastern Mennonite announced the addition of Hannah York, a former player for the Royals, as a graduate assistant women’s soccer coach.
York played for EMU from 2018-21, starting 43 games and scoring 11 goals while dishing out seven assists. Four of her goals were game-winners.
“I chose to stay at EMU and continue working with [Royals head coach] Ted [Erickson] and the team because of our team culture and environment,” York said in a statement released by the school. “We are a team that really cares about each other and wants everyone to do well on and off the field. Ted has provided me with so many opportunities and I am really excited about working with him and continuing to grow the program.”
Royals Add Two To Volleyball Staff
The Eastern Mennonite women’s volleyball team has added former James Madison standout Liv Crawley and EMU alum Meredith Hall as assistant coaches. Crawley is a graduate assistant while Hall is a volunteer.
With the Dukes, Crawley totaled 203 career kills and 44 total blocks.
“I’m looking forward to working with [Royals coach] Casey [Steinbracher] as he was my coach at JMU for four years,” Crawley said. “ I’m excited to learn from him and continue my education at such an amazing school.”
Hall, who played at EMU from 2016-2020, amassed 508 kills, 197, 65 total blocks and 580 career points as an outside hitter during her playing days.
“I’m very thankful Casey provided me the opportunity to join his staff,” Hall said. “I am excited to be able to give back to a program that had such a large impact on my life. EMU truly holds a special place in my heart and it means so much to be a part of this community again. I’m looking forward to this season and serving in a program that’s continuing to grow.”
BC Men’s Lacrosse Announces Captains
Gabriel Alexander, Hayden Gourley, Chris Martel and Connor McLean will be the captains for the Bridgewater College men’s lacrosse team.
“The team has selected four quality young men to lead the team this season,” Eagles head coach Mic Grant said in a statement. “Apart from establishing the culture and path for our program, they will be tasked with the ultimate obligation of challenging and elevating every teammate so each can realize his best potential. I am looking forward to what each of these young men will bring to the table individually and collectively.”
Bridgewater Men’s Hoops Schedule Released
The Bridgewater College men’s basketball schedule has been released.
The Eagles open the season with a trip to Marymount on Nov. 8 while their first home games come Nov. 11-12 against Albright and Lancaster Bible.
Bridgewater will make the trip to defending NCAA Division III national champion Randolph Macon on Jan. 18 before hosting them on Feb. 4.
The Eagles wrap up the regular season with a home contest against Washington and Lee before a three-game road stretch to end the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.