Tim Jones had 23 points and seven assists, but Eastern Mennonite couldn’t overcome a first-half hole in an 81-67 road loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Washington and Lee in men’s basketball action Tuesday.
Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 11 points and a pair of steals for the Royals.
Other key contributors for EMU included Landon Swingler with eight points, DaiJordan Brown with seven off the bench and Mark Burkholder with six.
Eastern Mennonite 29 38 — 67
Washington and Lee 40 41 — 81
EASTERN MENNONITE (67) — Davis 0 0-0 0, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Nyagwegwe 4 0-0 11, Swingler 4 0-0 8, Burkholder 2 2-3 6, Hagerman 1 0-0 3, Mahlong 1 0-2 2, Simmons 1 0-1 2, Watlington 0 0-0 0, Brown 3 0-0 7, Pradales 2 1-1 5, Jones 8 4-4 23. Totals 26 7-11 67.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (81) — Panchal 0 0-0 0, Wise 3 2-5 8, Manigault 2 1-2 7, Lamendola 4 2-2 11, Toure 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 1-2 1, Lewis 5 0-0 14, d’Entremont 6 0-1 13, Wise 4 0-1 8, Feigin 0 0-0 0, DiSibio 5 8-8 19. Totals 29 14-21 81.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Nyagwegwe 3, Jones 3, Hagerman, Brown), Washington and Lee 9 (Lewis 4, Manigault 2, Lamendola, d’Entremont, DiSibio).
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women’s Tennis
Washington and Lee 9, Bridgewater 0: In Lexington, No. 9 Washington and Lee made quick work in doubles play en route to a 9-0 ODAC victory over Bridgewater.
Junior Malena Hoover, a Turner Ashby graduate, fell to Gabi Moss 6-0, 6-0 in a match closer than the score indicated for the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) in the loss. Moss came into Tuesday’s match ranked 11th in the country in women’s singles.
DeLauter Named To Golden Spikes List
James Madison two-way standout Chase DeLauter was named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award watch list, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country each season,
DeLauter is the first player for the Dukes named to the watch list since Jake Lowery in 2011. His selection joins a long list of preseason accolades already.
Last season, DeLauter hit .386 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 26 games.
JMU starts its season in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday at No. 11 Florida State.
Dukes Finish Ninth At Spanish Trail
The James Madison women’s golf team finished with a final score of 905 (299-289-317) and placed ninth at The Show at Spanish Trail at UNLV.
Freshman Tatum Walsh placed 13th among 84 players for the Dukes with a score of 73-72-76 (+5). It was the third top-15 finish of the young standout’s career.
Kendall Turner (+11) tied for 41st for JMU while Kate Owens (+13) was 47th.
EMU Baseball’s Opener Postponed
Eastern Mennonite baseball’s home-and-home series with Southern Virginia, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, has officially been postponed.
The Royals will now open their season at home Saturday against Averett.
