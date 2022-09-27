Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson had seven kills and five digs, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 15-25, 14-25, 18-25 sweep against Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s volleyball action in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.
Megan Miller led the Royals (5-7, 2-3 ODAC), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, with 22 assists while Madelyn See finished with three kills and two blocks.
Laney Cline added four kills and two blocks for EMU while Kenley Smith had three kills and Bri Leeper also chipped in with four digs and a pair of kills as well in the setback.
In other college sports:
Freshman Conlon Earns Top SBC Honors
James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon is the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week after posting two straight shutouts, the league announced.
Conlon collected 10 saves total on the week, posting back-to-back shutouts for the first time ever and earning a spot on TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week.
Blom Named Sun Belt Conference DPOW
James Madison redhirt junior Alexandra Blom is the SBC women’s soccer Defensiver Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts herself over the past week.
The goalkeeper made seven total saves and helped the Dukes get two big-time victories.
Seibert Joins BC Men’s Basketball Staff
Bridgewater College men’s basketball coach announced that Chad Seibert, a former Eastern Mennnonite School head coach, will join the program as an assistant.
Seibert, who most recently spent time as an assistant at Mary Baldwin, first was introduced to the area as the head coach at Turner Ashby from 2011-2015.
From 2015-2018, Seibert was an assistant at nearby Eastern Mennonite University before taking over the EMS program in 2018 and guiding it to historic success.
Under Seibert, the Flames went 52-23 and reached back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III title games for the first time in school history.
"Chad is someone I have known for several years, and believe he is a very good basketball coach," Enright said. "His body of work at the high school, AAU, and college level speaks for itself. I am very happy to have him on board and believe he will do a great job across the board, but specifically on the offensive side of the ball. I know he is excited to get to work and we are very excited for him to get started."
