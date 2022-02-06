Mark Burkholder made 7 of 12 shots from the field and was perfect at the charity stripe, finishing with a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds as Eastern Mennonite won its third straight with a big 65-60 win over Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball action at home Saturday.
“It’s one day at a time for us," Burkholder told EMU play-by-play announcer Scott Lowe. "We take it day by day, practice by practice. We’re not at our full talent now, but we’re getting close. We’re working hard.”
The Royals jumped out a 22-point lead by half, but saw it slowly dwindle away throughout the second.
Fortunately, EMU got some key defensive stops late and some clutch play from Burkholder to seal the win.
“That was a great first half," Royals coach Melvin Felix said. "That’s a really good team. We played so well in the first half, but had to fight a lot more in the second. Luckily, we had a big enough lead to help us survive."
DaiJordan Brown had another big game off the bench for Eastern Mennonite (8-10, 6-5 ODAC) with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting while Mizz Nyagwegwe had nine points and five rebounds in the impressive victory.
“We’re making strides there," said Brown, who also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. "We still have room to improve. We haven’t hit our ceiling, but we’re playing much better this time of the year.”
Also chipping in for EMU was Chris Simmons with nine points off the bench while senior point guard Tim Jones had eight points and five assists and Julien Hagerman added six points of his own as a reserve.
“I’m proud of the guys," Felix said. "It wasn’t the prettiest, but a win is a win.”
Lynchburg 19 41 — 60
Eastern Mennonite 41 24 — 65
LYNCHBURG (60) — Suggs 9 0-2 21, Bullock 0 2-2 2, James 1 0-0 3, Lockamy 3 4-7 10, Fitch 3 0-0 7, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Parham 0 0-0 0, Dunton 1 0-0 2, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Thacker 5 2-2 13. Totals 23 8-13 60.
EASTERN MENNONITE (65) — Nyagwegwe 3 1-2 9, Swingler 2 0-0 4, Burkholder 7 4-4 19, Hagerman 2 0-0 6, Mahlong 0 0-0 0, Simmons 4 1-2 9, Brown 4 0-0 10, Jones 4 0-1 8. Totals 26 6-9 65.
3-Point Goals — Lynchburg 6 (Suggs 3, James, Fitch, Thacker), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Nyagwegwe 2, Hagerman 2, Brown 2, Burkholder).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men's Volleyball
Mount St. Joseph 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Cincinnati, OH., Nate McGhee had seven kills and eight digs, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 sweep to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
The Royals (0-5) also got 20 assists from Wyatt Bollinger and a trio of blocks from Jacob Durren.
On Saturday, things weren't much better as Eastern Mennonite suffered two more sweeps with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 loss to Baldwin Wallace and a 25-13, 25-17, 26-24 beating at the hands of Hiram.
In those two matches combined, McGhee slapped down 18 kills while Durren racked up six total blocks.
Men's Tennis
James Madison 7, George Mason 0: Holden Koons, William Karpinski, Youssef Sadek, Oscar Hernandez, Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand swept the singles matches as James Madison continued its hot start to the season with a dominating 7-0 shutout of George Mason in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Koons/Sadek and Sanchez/Stefan Petrovic also won No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches for the Dukes (3-0).
Women's Tennis
James Madison 5, Cornell 2: In Harrisonburg, Daria Afanasyeva, Kylie Moulin, Amanda Nord and Daniela Voloh earned singles victories as James Madison picked up a 5-2 victory over Cornell on Sunday.
Voloh/Michelle Los Arcos and Afanasyeva/Moulin also won the top doubles matches for the Dukes (2-3).
On Saturday, JMU's lone singles victory came from Kylie Moulin in a 5-2 home loss to Penn State.
Moulin and Afanasyeva also won the No. 2 doubles match for the Dukes in the non-conference setback.
Royals Compete In Liberty Open
The Eastern Mennonite indoor track and field team competed at the Liberty Open on Saturday.
Junior Kendra Oguamena finished 15th for the EMU women in the 60-meter dash (8.16) in a field that featured a large number of Division I athletes. She also notched a time of 27.22 in the 200-meter dash.
On the men's side for the Royals, Alijah Johnson was ninth in the 60 (7.01) and seventh in the 200 (22.25).
