Local product Aviwe Mahlong exploded for 23 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals as Eastern Mennonite earned its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory of the season with an 88-83 win over Randolph inside Yoder Arena on Saturday.
Mark Burkholder finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Royals (5-9, 1-5 ODAC) and had eight rebounds while Landon Swingler added 19 points, six boards, and four steals.
Senior guard DaiJordan Brown, meanwhile, added 19 points, five assists, and four boards.
Randolph 43 40 — 83
Eastern Mennonite 48 40 — 88
RANDOLPH (83) — Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Phillips 2 2-5 8, Clingerman 1 0-0 2, Perry 4 0-0 8, Wagoner 4 1-3 9, Verling 1 2-4 4, Crider 2 0-0 4, Goodman 6 2-2 15, Peters 0 0-0 0, Bickey 11 3-4 33. Totals 31 10-18 83.
EASTERN MENNONITE (88) — Brown 5 6-8 19, Mahlong 5 11-14 23, Swingler 6 6-8 19, Burkholder 6 6-7 20, Pacheco 1 2-2 5, McCord 0 0-0 0, Hagerman 0 0-0 0, Watlington 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 31-39 88.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 11 (Bickey 8, Phillips 2, Goodman), Eastern Mennonite 9 (Brown 3, Mahlong 2, Brown 2, Swingler, Pacheco).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Lynchburg 75, Eastern Mennonite 61: Lynchburg pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Eastern Mennonite in ODAC women's basketball action at home on Saturday.
Mya Hamlet had a big game for the Royals (7-7, 2-5 ODAC) in the loss, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists.
Page County product Caris Lucas came off the bench and hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 11 points for EMU while also adding three rebounds.
Laila Glymph had seven points, nine rebounds, and two steals for the Royals while Tiffany Carey finished with seven points and four boards.
Also chipping in off the bench was Trinity Washington with six points and four rebounds.
Brooke Cason, a former Wilson Memorial standout, hit four 3s and finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals for the Hornets.
Eastern Mennonite 15 15 21 10 — 61
Lynchburg 18 16 23 18 — 75
EASTERN MENNONITE (61) — Washington 3 0-0 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Carey 1 5-6 7, Hamlet 7 4-4 20, Crawford 2 0-0 4, Glymph 3 0-0 7, Redfearn 0 0-0 0, Lucas 4 0-0 11, Moore 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 9-10 61.
LYNCHBURG (75) — Harris 5 5-6 15, Mullins 2 0-0 6, Chambers 2 0-0 4, Terry 3 0-0 9, Nimmo 4 7-9 16, Vandergrift 0 0-0 0, Sledge 0 4-4 4, Cason 4 1-2 13, Spainhour 1 2-2 4, Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 19-23 75.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Lucas 3, Hamlet 2, Moore 2, Glymph), Lynchburg 10 (Cason 4, Terry 3, Mullins 2, Nimmo).
