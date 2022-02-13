Julien Hagerman had a career-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in just 16 minutes off the bench as Eastern Mennonite got back on track and continued to play its best basketball recently with an 81-57 rout of Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action at home Saturday.
The Royals (9-12, 7-7 ODAC) also got 14 points and six assists from senior point guard Tim Jones.
Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School product, had 13 points and five rebounds for EMU while Mark Burkholder had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds with a pair of blocks.
Also chipping in for the Royals was Mizz Nyagwegwe with 10 points and four assists in the victory.
The seven conference wins is the most in a single season since the Royals went 9-7 in 2014-15.
EMU also allowed its lowest point total since a 65-49 win over Hampden-Sydney on Jan. 5, 2019.
Randolph 30 27 — 57
Eastern Mennonite 41 40 — 81
RANDOLPH (57) — Hildebrand 0 1-2 1, Phillipsmcloy 6 0-1 15, Clingerman 3 1-2 7, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Hooper 0 0-0 0, Wagoner 0 0-0 0, Loving 0 0-0 0, Verling 1 0-0 2, Kinardhuisine 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Goodman 5 0-0 12, Viruso 1 0-0 3, Peters 2 1-2 5, Bickey 4 0-2 10, Jamison 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-9 57.
EASTERN MENNONITE (81) — Ellis 0 0-0 0, Nyagwegwe 4 0-0 10, Swingler 2 0-0 5, Burkholder 5 0-0 10, Hagerman 5 0-0 14, Mahlong 5 0-0 13, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Crawley 0 0-0 0, Watlington 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 0-0 6, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Ondrus 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 6-6 14, Fisher 2 1-2 5. Totals 30 7-8 81.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 8 (Phillipsmcloy 3, Goodman 2, Bickey 2, Viruso), Eastern Mennonite 14 (Hagerman 4, Mahlong 3, Nyagwegwe 2, Brown 2, Jones 2, Swingler).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Guilford 81, Bridgewater 67: Alec Topper had 19 points and six rebounds, but Bridgewater’s recent struggles continued in an 81-67 loss to ODAC opponent Guilford on the road Saturday.
Andy Pack added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (8-13, 4-9 (ODAC) in the loss.
Also chipping in for BC was Shod Smith with 14 points and Zach Hatter with seven of his own.
Bridgewater 27 40 — 67
Guilford 44 37 — 81
BRIDGEWATER (67) — Smith 5 2-2 14, Hatter 2 2-2 7, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 6 6-7 19, Pack 6 5-6 18, Caswell 1 0-0 3, Curtis 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 2 0-0 4, Abissi 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-17 67.
GUILFORD (81) — Davis 3 5-5 12, Logan 3 1-2 9, Dezern 0 0-0 0, Gore 2 4-4 8, Farrish 0 0-0 0, Proctor 0 2-3 2, Ward 9 6-7 25, Burch 5 5-8 15, Dearman 4 0-0 10. Totals 26 23-29 81.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 6 (Smith 2, Hatter, Topper, Pack, Caswell), Guilford 26 23-29 81.
Women’s Basketball
Roanoke 62, Eastern Mennontie 52: Eastern Mennonite suddenly went cold in the fourth quarter, failing to hit a shot from the field and getting just two points at the charity stripe, and came up short of upsetting ODAC opponent Roanoke in a 62-52 loss on the road on Saturday.
The Royals led the Maroons by five entering the final frame, but were outscored 17-2 to fall short.
EMU missed all 12 of its shot attempts in the fourth quarter and went 2-of-4 from the line.
Mya Hamlet led the Royals (6-15, 2-13 ODAC) with 12 points and seven rebounds while Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara added 11 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Also chipping in for Eastern Mennonite was Claiborne Poston with 10 points and four rebounds.
Brii Redfearn also chipped in with nine points and Trinity Price had eight points and seven boards.
Eastern Mennonite 12 25 13 2 — 52
Roanoke 15 15 15 17 — 62
EASTERN MENNONITE (52) — Poston 3 2-2 10, Komara 3 2-2 11, Hamlet 3 6-6 12, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 4 0-0 9, Price 4 0-0 8, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-12 52.
ROANOKE (62) — Brandstatter 2 2-2 8, Kirchner 2 0-0 4, Hopson 0 0-0 0, Harrel 7 1-1 16, Micallef 0 0-0 0, Haverkamp 4 1-2 9, Keel 3 2-2 8, Scarborough 3 1-2 7, Alquiza 3 0-0 7, Sande 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 8-13 62.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 6 (Komara 3, Poston 2, Redfearn), Roanoke 4 (Brandstatter 2, Harrel, Alquiza).
Randolph-Macon 58, Bridgewater 47: Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg product had another double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater saw a close game slip away late in a 58-47 loss to ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon in Nininger Hall on Saturday.
The Eagles (8-12, 6-8 ODAC) also got 11 points and four boards from Rosemary Pierson while Erika Nettles had six points and a pair of steals and Julia Williams added five points and four rebounds.
Wilson Memorial alum Cheridan Hatfield had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (14-6, 12-2 ODAC) in the victory while Juliana Park finished with eight points of her own.
Randolph-Macon 14 16 10 18 — 58
Bridgewater 3 16 19 9 — 47
RANDOLPH-MACON (58) — Humphreys 0 0-2 0, Pasqualone 2 0-0 5, Conrad 0 2-2 2, Burdette 1 1-1 3, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Ziegler 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 16-23 58.
BRIDGEWATER (47) — Dailey 0 0-0 0, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 0 1-2 1, Williams 2 0-0 5, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 0-0 2, Nettles 3 0-0 6, Pick 0 4-4 4, Freeman 0 0-2 0, Pierson 3 3-4 11, Alsberry 7 2-3 16, Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-15 47.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 4 (Park 2, Paqualone 1, Hatfield 1), Bridgewater 3 (Pierson 2, Williams).
Baseball
Bridgewater 4, N.C. Wesleyan 0: In Rocky Mount, N.C., Reid Long pitched five innings of one-hit shutout baseball and struck out eight while giving up just two walks while Hunter Clever was 2-for-3 with a triple and a solo homer as Bridgewater earned a 4-0 shutout of N.C. Wesleyan to complete a weekend series in which the Eagles took two of the three non-conference contests.
Brett Tharp tossed the final two innings of relief in the series-clinching win for BC (2-1), striking out three while not giving up any runs while Jacob Grabeel and Brandan Hartman had an RBI apiece.
Earlier on Saturday, the Eagles defeated the Battling Bishops 5-2 as Jarret Biesicker went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs and Tharp, Grabeel and Kyle Carlson added an RBI apiece.
Clever, Harrisonburg alum Tucker Hrasky and Tharp combined to pitch for BC in the victory.
The Eagles came up short in a 4-2 loss in the series opener on Friday despite Turner Ashby graduate Waring Garber getting the start and tossing three innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts.
Bridgewater 001 011 1 — 4 8 1
N.C. Wesleyan 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Long, Tharp and Hartman; Tubb, Williams, Davis and Barker. W — Long (1-0). L — Tubb (0-1).
Women’s Tennis
Liberty 4, James Madison 1: In Lynchburg, Liberty won a pair of early doubles matches and never looked back en route to a 4-1 non-conference win over James Madison on Saturday.
Daria Afanasyeva got the lone win at No. 2 singles for the Dukes, who fell to 2-4 on the year.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 21, Oglethorpe 5: Nine different Bridgewater played scored as the Eagles earned an impressive 21-5 non-conference win over Oglethorpe in its their season opener at home Friday.
Connor McLean led Bridgewater (1-0) with five goals and a trio of assists while Colby Smith and Drew Huber both had hat tricks and Chris Martel added three goals and an assist of his own.
The duo of Robbie Noyes and Tyler Carney totaled seven saves in goal for the Eagles.
Lloyd Sets JMU Pole Vault Record
James Madison redshirt sophomore Rachel Lloyd set a new school record for the James Madison track and field program with a leap of 12-01.50 in the pole vault at the Dixon Memorial Invitational.
The meet, which was held in Lynchburg on Saturday, also saw Maddie Croteau finish with a leap of 10-08.00 in the pole vault to move up to No. 7 in the all-time top-10 list for the Dukes.
JMU also saw a trio of athletes record personal bests in their respective events on Saturday with Tiana Lewis in the 400-meter dash (1:03.69), Spotswood graduate Mary Milby in the 800-meter run (2:21.40) and former Broadway standout Jessica Cantrell in the 3000-meter run (10:19.74).
Johnson, Alderfer Highlight EMU’s Big Day
Alijah Johnson finished fourth in the 60-meter dash and broke his own school record with a time of 6.96 while also earning third in the 200 (22.21) to highlight a big day for the Eastern Mennonite track and field program on Saturday at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge in Salem.
Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway alum, won the mile (4:12.17) and the 800 (1:55.27) for the Royals.
EMU’s Justice Allen finished seventh in the mile (4:29.60) and fourth in the 3000 (9:05.20) while Staunton graduate Brendan Apgar, meanwhile, finished fifth in the triple jump (12.63m).
Bridgewater also had strong outings on Saturday with Easton Repko, a Broadway graduate, setting a personal-best mark of 4.05m in the pole vault. Peter Fulton finished fourth in the shot put with a heave of 14.35 meters and was also second in the weight throw with a toss of 15.34 meters.
Kaegan Avalos finished third in the 400 (50.86) for the Eagles and crossed the line in a time of 22.75 in the 200, which is the eighth-best time in program history. His 400 time is also top 10.
For the EMU women, Kendra Oguamena was sixth in the 60 (8.06) while Jenna Weaver, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, was ninth in the mile (5:48.10) and fifth in the 3000 (11:39.31).
The Bridgewater women were led by Adalie Coleman who won the 60 (7.73) and reset her own personal record, which stands as the second-best in program history and is fourth in Division III.
Coleman also earned fifth in the 200 with a time of 26.17, which is fifth-best in program history.
Kacee Hooker won the 400 (1:00.08) for the Eagles with the second-fastest mark in BC history.
Cassidy Oliver, meanwhile, was fifth in the triple jump for BC with a leap of 10.04 meters.
