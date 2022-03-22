Bri Allen, a Fort Defiance product, had a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Eastern Mennonite used a five-run fourth inning to defeatMary Baldwin 10-8 and complete a non-conference softball doubleheader sweep in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Erin Keith and Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) added a hit and two RBIs apiece.
Also chipping in for EMU was Becca Boone and Emily Campbell with a hit each.
In the circle for the Royals (13-1), Campbell, who is a Broadway alum, tossed 5.1 innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts. Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) tossed the final 1.2 frames in relief, giving up just two hits.
In the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday, EMU came away with a 5-0 win.
Graham was electric in the circle in that one, pitching a complete-game shutout and giving up just seven hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
At the plate for the Royals, Allen finished with two more doubles while Boone had a double and three RBIs and Autumn Bailey and Campbell had an RBI apiece.
Mary Baldwin 300 032 0 — 8 10 4
Eastern Mennonite 200 530 x — 10 6 3
Strickler, Thompson and Hall. Campbell, Graham and Bailey. W — Campbell (6-1). L — Strickler (1-2). SV — Graham (2).
In other college sports Tuesday:
Softball
James Madison 14, Radford 2: Six different players connected on homers as James Madison earned a doubleheader split with a rout of non-conference rival Radford in the second game at RU Softball Stadium.
As a team, the Dukes (9-13) hit a program record eight total home runs with Hannah Shifflett and Emily Philips hitting two apiece while Hallie Hall, Lexi Rogers, Hasmine Hall and Hannah Hennesy hit one apiece.
In the circle, Alissa Humphrey earned the win for JMU, pitching a complete game and giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
The Highlanders actually won the first game on Tuesday by a score of 10-2.
In that loss for the Dukes, Jasmine Hall had a solo home run but JMU finished with just five hits as a team.
James Madison 002 111 — 14 15 1
Radford 002 00 — 2 3 2
Humphrey and. Spingarn, Dehart, Morris and Bernett. Barbato, Bredit. W — Humphrey (4-7). L — Spingarn (4-3).
Bridgewater 9, Marymount 8: Sarah Wimer’s sacrifice fly brought home Jazmyne Smith in the bottom of the eighth to lift Bridgewater to a thrilling non-conference win over Marymount and salvaged a doubleheader split on Tuesday at home.
Smith finished 4-for-5 with three triples for the Eagles (10-8) while Wimer, a Broadway graduate, also had a double in the much-needed victory.
Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for Bridgewater while Brooklyn Fridley (Page County) and Avery Pinder added two hits apiece.
Savannah Painter, another Page County product, tossed the final innings in relief, giving up no runs on one hit and a walk while also picking up a strikeout for BC.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Saints earned an 8-3 victory.
In the loss for Bridgewater, Wimer was 3-for-4 with all three of the home team’s RBIs while Shifflett and Kathryn Thomas finished with a pair of hits apiece.
Marymount 013 112 00 — 8 13 2
Bridgewater 020 402 01 — 9 15 1
S. Burch, Hunt and J. Burch. Killion, Nelson, Painter and Wimer. W — Painter (1-0). L — S. Burch (3-6).
Lavreshina Named CAA Athlete Of The Week
James Madison track and field freshman Sofia Lavreshina has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s track athlete of the week, the league announced.
Lavreshina opened the season by finishing as runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles at the Bob Davidson Memorial Invite, finishing with a time of 59.75 seconds.
The freshman’s time in the event ranks as the second-best time in program history.
Koons Earns Top Honor For Third Time
James Madison’s Holden Koons is the CAA men’s tennis player of the week.
Koons, a junior standout, won the league’s top honor for the third time this season.
The York, Pa., native went a perfect 5-0 at the top singles spot for the Dukes and extended his winning streak to seven. He’s 13-1 in dual matches this season.
