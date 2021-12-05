Tim Jones had 14 points, despite shooting 3-of-14 from the field, and also dished out eight assists, but Eastern Mennonite couldn’t overcome a major first-half deficit in a 79-52 road loss to unbeaten Hampden-Sydney in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, had 13 points for the Royals (3-5, 1-1 ODAC) while forward Mark Burkholder had a team-high nine rebounds and chipped in with five points.
Also contributing for EMU in the loss was Michael Watlington with seven points and four boards.
Eastern Mennonite 16 26 — 52
Hampden-Sydney 43 36 — 79
EASTERN MENNONITE (52) — Burkholder 2 0-0 5, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Swingler 3 2-2 8, Mahlong 5 0-1 13, Jones 3 7-11 14, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Nyagwegwe 0 0-0 0, Hagerman 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0, Watlington 3 1-2 7, Brown 0 0-0 0, Ondrug 0 0-0 0, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Cousins 2 1-3 5. Totals 18 11-19 52.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY (79) — Hardy 4 0-0 8, Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Clements 7 2-2 17, Wright 1 0-0 3, Brazil 8 0-0 22, Turner 0 0-0 0, McGowan 0 0-0 0, Shryock 3 0-1 8, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Nolan 0 0-0 0, Tomlin 0 0-0 0, Wyatt 0 3-4 3, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Hahn 5 2-2 12. Totals 31 7-9 79.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 5 (Mahlong 3, Burkholder, Jones), Hampden-Sydney 10 (Brazil 6, Shryock 2, Clements, Wright).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Lynchburg 91, Bridgewater 74: Bridgewater found itself in a big hole early and never recovered in a disappointing 91-74 road loss to first-place Lynchburg in ODAC action on Friday.
Andy Pack led the Eagles (2-6, 0-2 ODAC) with 19 points and eight rebounds while Aaron Oates and EMS alum Zach Hatter each contributed 13 points. Oates also chipped in with six boards of his own.
Also adding to the BC attack was Rashod Smith with 13 points, five assists and seven steals.
Bridgewater 30 44 — 74
Hampden-Sydney 55 36 — 91
BRIDGEWATER (74) — Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Topper 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 4-7 13, Hatter 5 1-3 13, Pack 7 0-2 19, Williams 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 2 0-0 6, Caswell 0 1-2 1, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Oates 6 0-0 13, Hodge 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 8-18 74.
LYNCHBURG (91) — Thacker 5 0-0 11, Suggs 2 0-0 4, Lockamy 4 0-0 11, Savage 3 1-2 8, Young 3 0-0 6, Bullock 0 0-0 0, James 1 0-0 2, Fitch 7 2-2 20, Sutton 1 1-1 3, Parham 3 0-0 8, Dunton 3 0-0 6, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-1 4, Hargrove 1 2-3 4, Makovec 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Elkin 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-9 91.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 12 (Pack 5, Hatter 2, Ayala 2, Smith, Dunlap, Oates), Lynchburg 11 (Fitch 4, Lockamy 3, Parham 2, Thacker, Savage).
Women’s Basketball
Roanoke 70, Eastern Mennonite 56: Despite three players scoring in double figures, Eastern Mennonite suffered a 70-56 loss to Roanoke in ODAC action in Yoder Arena on Saturday.
Lauryn Moore had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (3-5, 0-3 ODAC) while Mya Hamlet had 12 points, four assists and a trio of steals and Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara, a senior, finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting while also grabbing four boards of her own.
Trinity Price had nine points and four rebounds for EMU while Brii Redfearn added five points.
Roanoke 12 18 22 18 — 70
Eastern Mennonite 5 14 17 20 — 56
ROANOKE (70) — Micallef 7 0-0 14, Alquiza 5 1-1 11, Brandstatter 0 0-0 0, Hopson 1 4-4 7, Harrel 6 2-3 15, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Kirchner 3 2-4 9, Haverkamp 2 3-4 7, Duren 0 0-0 0, Keel 3 0-0 7, Scarborough 0 0-0 0, Burrill 0 0-0 0, Santos 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-16 70.
EASTERN MENNONITE (56) — Komara 4 2-4 10, Hamlet 5 2-4 12, Redfearn 0 5-8 5, Price 4 1-4 9, Moore 3 3-4 12, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Secrist 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Roberts 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 17-30 56.
3-Point Goals — Roanoke 4 (Hopson, Harrel, Kirchner, Keel), Eastern Mennonite 3 (Moore).
Randolph 59, Bridgewater 46: In Lynchburg, Erika Nettles scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds but Bridgewater suffered its first ODAC setback with a 59-46 loss to Randolph.
Spotswood graduate Mary Ruth Shifflett had nine points and a trio of steals for the Eagles (3-4, 2-1 ODAC) while Julia Williams scored eight points and Diamond Huskey and Erin Dietz had five each.
Bridgewater 8 14 16 8 — 46
Randolph 10 21 23 5 — 59
BRIDGEWATER (46) — Huskey 2 1-3 5, Nettles 5 0-4 10, Williams 3 0-0 8, Shifflett 2 4-4 9, Dietz 1 2-2 5, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 1-2 1, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 0-0 2, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Norton 0 0-0 0, Huffman 1 0-2 2, Pick 2 0-2 4, Dailey 0 0-0 0, Wiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-19 46.
RANDOLPH (59) — O’Neil 2 0-2 6, Brown 2 0-1 4, Cabrera 2 3-4 7, Cook 5 0-0 11, Stark 3 3-3 9, Crenshaw 4 2-4 10, Kiser 3 3-5 10, Clark 0 0-0 0, Tyree 0 2-4 2. Totals 21 13-23 59.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 4 (Williams 2, Shifflett, Dietz), Randolph 4 (O’Neil 2, Cook, Kiser).
JMU’s Johnson Named Top National Performer
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson was named the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week for the third time this year, the College Football Performance Awards announced Sunday.
In the Dukes’ 59-20 second-round win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Johnson was electric as he went 12-of-22 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 44 yards and a score. His five touchdown passes tied the JMU postseason record for most in a game.
