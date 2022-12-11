Eastern Mennonite School product Aviwe Mahlong finished with 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, along with five rebounds and a steal but Eastern Mennonite University fell 52-50 to Wilson in non-conference men’s basketball action inside Yoder Arena on Satuday.
Landon Singler finished with nine points for the struggling Royals (3-7) in the loss.
Swingler also grabbed four rebounds, had a pair of steals and added a pair of blocks.
Mark Burkholder finished with eight points for EMU while Michael Watlington came off the bench and added eight points, five boards and a trio of assists in the frustrating setback.
CJ McCord also impressed off the bench for the Royals with six points on 2-of-3 shooting.
Wilson 24 28 — 52
Eastern Mennonite 24 26 — 50
WILSON (52) — Dickson 0 0-0 0, Bundu 0 0-0 0, Godwin Jr. 3 3-5 10, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Robertson 5 0-0 10, Miles 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Garib 7 3-4 17, Bussey 3 4-6 10. Totals 20 10-15 52.
EASTERN MENNONITE (50) — Brown 1 0-0 2, Mahlong 3 2-2 11, Swingler 4 1-5 9, Burkholder 3 1-2 8, Pacheco 1 0-1 2, McCord 2 1-1 6, Hagerman 1 0-0 2, Watlington 3 2-2 8, McIntyre 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-13 50.
3-Point Goals — Wilson 2 (Godwin Jr., Miles),
In other college sports:
Men’s Basketball
Catholic 65, Bridgewater 62: Andy Pack’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was blocked and Bridgewater’s late-game rally came up just short in a thrilling non-conference loss to unbeaten Catholic on Saturday in non-conference action in Washington D.C.
Pack had a big night for the Eagles (2-5), who outscored the Cardinals by 12 in the second half, with a team-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting to go along with five rebounds.
Alec Topper had an efficient double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bridgewater while Aaron Oates approached the same stat line with 10 points and nine boards of his own.
Also impressive for BC was Landon Hawes, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Bridgewater 31 31 — 62
Catholic 46 19 — 65
BRIDGEWATER (62) — Ward 0 0-0 0, Ballou 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 2-4 4, Hawes 3 6-7 13, Dillon 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 1-2 1, Oates 4 1-1 10, Topper 4 0-0 10, Pack 6 2-4 18, Caswell 0 1-2 1, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Richardson 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 13-20 62.
CATHOLIC (65) — Buckley 0 2-2 2, Kelly 2 2-4 6, Martins 5 0-0 12, Kouba 0 0-0 0, Hafemeister 8 3-4 22, Herbert 0 2-2 2, Wilson-Bahun 1 0-0 2, Neylon 7 0-0 19, Hepting 0 0-0 0, Ntiamoah 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-15 65.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 9 (Pack 4, Topper 2, Hawes, Oates, Richardson), Catholic 10 (Neylon 5, Hafemeister 3, Martins 2).
Women’s Basketball
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 42: Randolph pulled away in the second half for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Mya Hamlet finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Royals.
Off the bench, Jayda Jones scored eight points for EMU (6-4, 2-3 ODAC) while Laila Glymph finished with six points and Brii Redfearn added five points, five rebounds and a block.
Randolph 11 16 17 15 — 59
Eastern Mennonite 9 14 10 9 — 42
RANDOLPH (59) — West 1 0-0 2, Cabrera 1 2-4 4, Baker 0 0-0 0, Jennings 1 0-1 2, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Stark 5 5-5 15, Crenshaw-Patterson 6 4-4, 17, O’Neil 4 0-0 11, Minor 1 0-0 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-14 59.
EASTERN MENNONITE (42) — Washington 0 1-2 1, Jones 3 1-2 8, Carey 0 1-2 1, George 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 5 5-10 16, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 2 2-4 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 2 0-0 5, Lucas 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 0-0 2, Wright-Goode 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-20 42.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 6 (O’Neil 3, Jackson, Crenshaw-Patterson, Minor), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Jones, Hamlet, Redfearn, Lucas).
Greensboro 83, Mary Baldwin 51: Greensboro jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a USA South blowout win over Mary Baldwin at home Saturday.
Mya’ Coleman led the Squirrels (0-7, 0-1 USA South) with 14 points in the loss while Mekayla Clarke had 12 points and six rebounds and Codie Heilig added nine points.
Mary Baldwin 11 11 15 14 — 51
Greensboro 25 21 21 16 — 83
MARY BALDWIN (51) — Clarke 5 1-2 12, Coleman 7 0-0 14, Garner 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 3-3 3, Motley 3 0-0 7, GIlmore 3 0-0 6, Heilig 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 5-7 51.
GREENSBORO (83) — Hooker 0 0-0 0, Livingston 3 0-0 8, Barrino 3 3-5 9, Jennings 4 4-6 13, Atwater 2 1-2 6, Mason 2 0-0 6, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Moore 6 2-2 14, Legette 6 2-2 14, PAlmore 2 1-1 5, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 2-2 4, Alexander 1 2-2 4, Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 15-20 83.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 2 (Clarke, Motley), Greensboro 6 (Livington 2, Mason 2, Jennings, Atwater).
JMU Duo Garners All-American Honors
James Madison receiver Kris Thornton and defensive end Issac Ukwu were both recognized as College Football Network Honorable Mention All-Americans, the organization announced.
The two standouts became the first players in program history to earn All-American honors at the FBS level and both were also Sun Belt Conference first-team selections last week.
This is the second time Thornton has been named an All-American in his career, after being named a Phil Steele FCS fourth-team All-American last year during a breakout season.
Thornton is the first JMU receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back years after finishing the 2022 campaign with 59 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns.
Thornton finished his career with the Dukes ranking second all-time in career receiving touchdowns (23), third in receptions (168) and fourth in receiving yards (2,540).
As for Ukwu, he finished the season with 40 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and seven sacks while also forcing a fumble, recovering one and leading one of the nation’s top defenses.
For his career, Ukwu has 87 tackles, including 27.5 for loss, and 16.5 sacks in 28 games.
Dukes Announce Series With Utah State
The James Madison football team announced an upcoming non-conference home-and-home series with Utah State and a change to a future game against Miami (OH) on Thursday.
The Dukes will travel to Logan, Utah to face the Aggies on Sept. 23, 2023 and will receive a return trip from USU on Sept. 12, 2025. It will be the first meeting between the teams.
With the addition of Utah State, the JMU road game against Miami (OH), originally scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023, has been pushed all the way back to Sept. 16, 2028.
The Dukes are still set to welcome the RedHawks to Harrisonburg on Sept. 26, 2026.
JMU opens its 2023 season on Sept. 2 when it hosts Bucknell in a non-conference opener.
Bridgewater’s Graves Earns Another Honor
Bridgewater College football senior punter Garrett Graves added to his lengthy list of accomplishments as the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s Specialist of the Year on Thursday.
The Chester native already earned first-team honors in Region 3 by D3football.com for a second consecutive year this week and was a preseason first-team All-American.
This past season, Graves led the ODAC with 42.9 yards per punt, which ranks as the best average in a single season in BC program history.
