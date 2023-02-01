Freshman guard Trinity Washington was 5-of-8 from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 at the charity stripe, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists, but Eastern Mennonite still suffered a 67-43 loss to Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action inside Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Mya Hamlet, another sophomore guard, added seven points and five boards for the Royals, while Brii Redfearn scored seven points and had four rebounds off the bench.
Sophomore Lauren Moore added six points for EMU.
Wilson Memorial alum Cheridan Hatfield had nine points, five assists, and four boards for the Yellow Jackets.
The Royals (8-13, 3-11 ODAC), who have now lost eight of their last nine, will return to their home court on Saturday for an ODAC contest against Lynchburg at 2 p.m.
Randolph-Macon 18 11 14 24 — 67
Eastern Mennonite 10 4 20 9 — 43
RANDOLPH-MACON (67) — Byers 1 0-0 2, Pasqualone 1 0-0 3, Velez 0 0-0 0, Conrad 1 0-0 2, Kagey 4 1-2 9, Miller 2 2-2 8, Ziegler 5 0-0 12, Felton 0 1-2 1, Elkins 3 4-6 10, Murray 1 0-0 2, Hatfield 3 3-4 9, Park 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 12-18 67.
EASTERN MENNONITE (43) — Washington 5 8-8 18, Jones 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 2 2-2 7, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 3 0-0 7, Lucas 1 0-2 3, Moore 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 10-12 43.
3-Point Goals – Randolph-Macon 5 (Miller 2, Ziegler 2, Pasqualone), Eastern Mennonite 5 (Moore 2, Hamlet, Redfearn, Lucas).
In other college sports on Tuesday:
Women’s Basketball
Southern Virginia 74, Mary Baldwin 44: In Buena Vista, Mary Baldwin suffered its 13th straight loss with a USA South blowout at the hands of Southern Virginia.
A’Cetta Farrait led the Squirrels (1-19, 1-12 USA South) with 14 points and four rebounds, while Imari Knight had 11 points and four boards, and standout Mekayla Clarke totaled 12 points, seven steals and a trio of assists.
Codie Heilig added seven points and five boards for MBU.
The Squirrels return home to host Methodist on Friday.
Mary Baldwin 12 13 8 11 — 44
Southern Virginia 26 21 11 16 — 74
MARY BALDWIN (44) — Clarke 4 4-4 12, Garner 0 0-0 0, Knight 5 1-2 11, Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Farrait 5 4-4 14, Heilig 2 2-2 7. Totals 16 11-12 44.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (74) — Savvun 1 1-2 3, O’Bray 1 0-0 2, Heggie 2 0-0 5, Miyasaki 2 0-0 6, Newman 2 2-2 6, Duryee 0 0-0 0, Newman 2 2-2 5, Snyder 6 0-0 15, Landon 0 0-0 0, Jessop 4 0-0 11, Stewart 0 0-0 0, McKrola 2 1-2 5, Kempler 2 0-0 4, Foster 1 0-1 2, Staples 0 0-0 0, Lessing 0 1-2 1, Olson 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 6-11 74.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin (Heilig), Southern Virginia 10 (Snyder 3, Jessop 3, Miyasaki 2, Heggie, Camden).
Durkin Named Preseason DPOY
James Madison women’s lacrosse defender Mairead Durkin was named the American Athletic Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Dukes were officially picked to finish second in the league in the preseason poll announced late Tuesday.
Durkin picked up one of four major preseason honors in the league and capped her 2022 season with Defensive Player of the Year marks from both the Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID while earning All-American honors from the IWLCA, ILWomen, and USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Last year, Durkin caused a JMU single-season record 52 opposition turnovers and grabbed 45 ground balls. This included eight caused turnovers and seven ground balls in the NCAA Championship first-round win over UConn.
Durkin and attacker Isabella Peterson were selected for the all-conference team. Peterson was named conference Player of the Year and VaSID State Player of the Year in 2022. Like Durkin, she picked up All-American postseason honors from all major outlets after scoring 72 goals and 87 points last season. Peterson also grabbed 102 draw controls, pacing the CAA in establishing possession.
The Dukes' second-place finish in the preseason poll of seven teams in the coaches poll trailed only Florida, which led the league in all-conference selections with six.
JMU's inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference begins on Feb. 11 at North Carolina.
BC’s Fulton Earns Top ODAC Honor
Bridgewater College senior thrower Peter Fulton claimed Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week honors, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fulton, a senior from Bridgewater who went to Mountain View, set a new school record in the weight throw Saturday at George Mason's Patriot Games. His top mark went 18.10 meters (59' 4.75"), breaking the school record of 17.91 meters set by Michael Lotts in 2020. With the top throw, he finished fifth in a field of over 20 throwers and paced the group of Division III athletes in the competition.
In addition, Fulton posted a best heave of 12.92 meters (42' 4.75") in the shot put to take ninth in the event in Fairfax. He ranks 15th in the region in the event after posting a heave of 13.04 meters earlier this season.
This is Fulton's first time garnering Athlete of the Week laurels this season. He is the second Eagle to claim a weekly conference honor this year after Adalia Coleman took ODAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week last week.
Fulton and the BC men's and women's indoor track & field teams are back in action this weekend at the Camel City Invite at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.
