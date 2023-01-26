Forward Binwi Bihai’s layup with 39 seconds left was ultimately the difference as Shenandoah edged nearby rival Eastern Mennonite 77-75 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball overtime thriller on Wednesday in Winchester.
Following Bihai’s bucket to put the Hornets up 76-75 with 39 seconds remaining in the extra period, Mark Burkholder missed a 3-pointer, and Joshua Stephen hit 1-of-2 at the line.
With 11 seconds remaining, the Royals came down, and DaiJordan Brown fired off one last three-point attempt, but it clanked off the rim, and the home team held on for the victory.
Throughout the night, it was a back-and-forth affair, with EMU building a five-point lead by half before Shenandoah used a strong second-half push to push ahead eventually.
The Royals actually trailed by five with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, but Eastern Mennonite School alum Aviwe Mahlong hit a 3-pointer and a bucket with 21 seconds remaining to knot the game up and send the two teams into an overtime period.
Mahlong, who had a team-high 26 points for EMU, proceeded to hit the first bucket of overtime for the visitors with a 3 from the corner to go up one, but it wasn’t enough.
Michael Watlington’s bucket with less than a minute left was the Royals’ last score.
Mahlong finished 10-of-22 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, for EMU, and he also grabbed six rebounds while dishing out a pair of assists in 37 minutes played.
Burkholder was an efficient 9-of-14 shooting for 20 points, to go along with 10 rebounds for the Royals, while CJ McCord and DaiJordan Brown finished with 11 points apiece.
Andre Pacheco, a freshman guard, started and added five points and three assists.
EMU (5-14, 1-9 ODAC), now on a five-game skid, heads to Guilford Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite 37 33 5 — 75
Shenandoah 32 38 7 — 77
EASTERN MENNONITE (75) — Brown 4 0-0 11, Davis 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 10 3-4 26, Burkholder 9 1-1 20, Pacheco 1 2-4 5, McCord 5 0-0 11, Watlington 1 0-0 2, Ondrus 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 6-9 75.
SHENANDOAH (77) — Roberts 5 0-0 11, Jordan 9 6-6 26, Mims 0 0-0 0, Russ 0 0-0 0, Springer 0 0-0 0, Rogers 5 0-0 15, Stephen 5 1-2 12, Bihai 6 0-3 13, Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-11 77.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 9 (Brown 3, Mahlong 3, Burkholder, Pacheco, McCoud), Shenandoah 10 (Rogers 5, Jordan 2, Roberts, Stephen, Bihai).
In other college sports:
Men’s Basketball
Washington and Lee 87, Bridgewater 82: In Lexington, Landon Hawes had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Bridgewater in an ODAC defeat at the hands of Washington and Lee on Wednesday.
Alec Topper had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles — his fourth double-double of the season — while Aaron Oates added 12 points and four boards.
Joseph Crenshaw added nine points and five rebounds for BC in the loss, while Liam Caswell had eight points of his own, and Connor Ballou finished with six.
Sophomore point guard Shod Smith scored four points but dished out nine assists.
The Bridgewater defense did their best to hold Generals star Robert DiSibio, the ODAC's leading scorer, in check with 16 points. Sam Wise, Jack Lewis, and Richie Manigault all added 15 points for the home team in the conference victory.
The Eagles (9-9, 4-5 ODAC) return home Saturday for a 2 p.m. clash with Virginia Wesleyan.
Bridgewater 39 43 – 82
Washington and Lee 40 47 — 87
BRIDGEWATER (82) — Ward 1 2-2 4, Ballou 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-2 4, Hawes 7 2-2 19, Crenshaw 3 2-2 9, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 4 3-3 12, Topper 5 3-3 15, Pack 1 0-0 2, Caswell 3 0-0 8, Dunlap 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 14-14 82.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (87) — Wise 6 2-4 15, Manigault 7 0-0 15, Loughlin 1 0-0 2, Harrell 4 0-0 11, Lewis 3 8-8 15, d’Entremont 5 2-2 13, Feigin 0 0-0 0, DiSibio 4 6-6 16, Ryan 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 18-20 87.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 12 (Hawes 3, Ballou 2, Topper 2, Caswell 2, Crenshaw, Oates, Dunlap), Washington and Lee 9 (Harrell 3, DiSibio 2, Wise, Manigault, Lewis, d’Entremont).
Women’s Basketball
Salem 70, Mary Baldwin 53: Mekayla Clarke scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but Mary Baldwin fell to USA South foe Salem on the road Wednesday.
Clarke hit 9-of-15 shots and had two steals for the Squirrels, but only one other player hit double figures for MBU as Codie Heilig added 10 points.
Heilid also totaled eight boards, while A’Cetta Farrait had eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Gianna Gilmore finished with seven points.
Mary Baldwin committed 34 turnovers in the game, dropping its 11th straight.
The Squirrels (1-7, 1-8 USA South) travel to Meredith on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mary Baldwin 13 10 15 15 — 53
Salem 13 19 21 17 — 70
MARY BALDWIN (53) — Clarke 9 2-2 20, Garner 0 0-0 0, Knight 3 0-1 6, Gilmore 1 4-4 7, Farrait 4 0-0 8, Heilig 5 2-3 12. Totals 22-49 53.
SALEM (70) — Munn 4 4-5 12, Griffin 8 3-4 20, Guo 0 0-0 0, Brooks 3 0-0 7, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Sampson 9 4-6 22, Battistini 2 0-0 4, Bass 0 2-2 2, Atkins 0 0-0 0, Echendu 1 1-2 3. Totals 27-76 14-19 70.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin (Gilmore), Salem 2 (Griffin, Brooks).
