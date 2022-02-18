Claiborne Poston scored 11 points and Brii Redfearn grabbed 12 rebounds, but Eastern Mennonite dropped its third straight with a 62-45 loss to Hollins in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action in Yoder Arena on Friday.
Constance Komara added nine points and six boards for the Royals (6-17, 2-15 ODAC), who have lost 10 of their last 11, while Mya Hamlet had nine points and seven boards and Laila Glymph added eight points and five rebounds as well.
Also chipping in for EMU was guard Trinity Price with six points and four boards.
Hollins 10 12 17 23 — 62
Eastern Mennonite 11 19 11 4 — 45
HOLLINS (62) — Henniger 0 0-0 0, Hahn 4 0-0 8, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Ke. Surles 1 2-2 5, Mutz 5 1-2 11, Hill 0 0-0 0, Ka. Surles 5 4-4 16, Funderburk 5 0-0 10, Tucker 6 0-1 12. Totals 26 7-9 62.
EASTERN MENNONITE (45) — Poston 5 0-0 11, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Komara 3 2-4 9, Hamlet 3 2-2 9, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 0 2-4 2, Price 2 2-4 6, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-14 45.
3-Point Goals — Hollins 3 (Ka. Surles 2, Ke. Surles), Eastern Mennonite 3 (Poston, Komara, Hamlet).
In other college sports Friday:
Men’s Volleyball
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Nate McGhee had 10 kills, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a frustrating 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 sweep at the hands of Continental Volleyball Conference opponent Marymount in Arlington.
The Royals (2-9, 1-1 CVC) also got 21 aces from Tyler Oaks in the loss.
Men’s Tennis
Bridgewater 9, Ferrum 0: Bridgewater swept the doubles matches and picked up convincing wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 slots en route to a convincing 9-0 season-opening road rout of Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Ferrum.
Canon Secord and Matthew Leonard won the No. 1 doubles match 8-1 for the Eagles while Gabe Elder and Mark Gordon took the No. 2 slot 8-3 and Matthew Gordon and Noah Hughes combined to dominate the No. 3 match 8-1 as well.
Secord, a Turner Ashby graduate, also won No. 1 singles while Matthew Gordon, a Stuarts Draft alum won the No. 3 match and Wilson Memorial product Leyton Pullin came out with a victory at the No. 6 singles spot for BC (1-0, 1-0 ODAC).
