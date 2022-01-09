Aviwe Mahlong, a former Eastern Mennonite school standout, scored a career-high 26 points to go along with four rebounds and a trio of assists and Eastern Mennonite earned its second straight win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a 79-72 road victory over Randolph on Saturday.
Tim Jones added 19 points and six assists for the Royals (5-6, 3-1 ODAC) while Mark Burkholder had another solid all-around performance with 11 points, eight boards, four steals and two blocks.
Also chipping in for EMU was Michael Watlington off the bench with eight points and five boards while guard Mizz Nyagwegwe had seven points and Julien Haderman added five of his own.
Eastern Mennonite 37 42 — 79
Randolph 34 38 — 72
EASTERN MENNONITE (79) — Nyagwegwe 3 1-2 7, Swingler 0 3-4 3, Burkholder 4 0-0 11, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Hagerman 2 0-0 5, Mahlong 9 3-3 26, Watlington 4 0-0 8, Brown 0 0-0 0, Jones 7 4-8 19. Totals 29 11-17 79.
RANDOLPH (72) — Makle 1 0-0 2, Phillipsmcloy 3 2-2 11, Clingerman 0 0-0 0, Patterson 1 1-1 3, Wagoner 2 0-0 5, Loving 7 1-3 17, Verling 0 0-0 0, Goodman 6 3-3 16, Peters 0-0 2, Bickey 7 0-0 16. Totals 28 7-9 72.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 10 (Mahlong 5, Burkholder 3, Jones, Hagerman), Randolph 9 (Phillipsmcloy 3, Loving 2, Bickey 2, Wagoner, Goodman).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Guilford 67, Eastern Mennonite 62: In Greensboro, N.C., Brii Redfearn scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while racking up two steals, but Eastern Mennonite’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt came up short in a 67-62 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Guilford on Saturday.
Mya Hamlet added 19 points, three rebounds and a steal for the Royals (4-7, 0-5 ODAC) while Laila Glymph had 11 points, six boards and three steals and Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara had six points. Trinity Price also chipped in for EMU with five points and five boards in the loss.
Eastern Mennonite 12 17 13 20 — 62
Guilford 12 21 21 13 — 67
EASTERN MENNONITE (62) —Komara 3 0-1 6, Secrist 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 9 0-2 19, Glymph 5 1-2 11, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 9 2-2 21, Price 1 3-4 5, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-11 62.
GUILFORD (67) — Randolph 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 4 3-4 14, Gauldin 6 7-12 20, Perry 4 0-0 9, Zeigler 2 4-4 9, Briggs 0 0-0 0, Woods 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 2 2-2 6, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, McMillan 2 4-5 9. Totals 20 20-27 67.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 2 (Hamlet, Redfearn), Guilford 7 (Wilkerson 3, Gauldin, McMillan, Perry, Zeigler).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.