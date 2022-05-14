James Swart tossed 4.1 strong innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high eight, but third-seeded Bridgewater couldn’t get going at the plate in a 4-1 loss to top-seeded and nationally-ranked Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament at Truist Point Ballpark in High Point, N.C.
Tucker Hrasky tossed the final frame for the Eagles (26-17) in the season-ending loss, walking just one batter and striking out another.
At the plate for Bridgewater, Jarret Biesecker had a big day with a trio of hits while Jeffrey Snider finished 2-for-4 with a double in the setback.
Hunter Clever and Jacob Grabeel added one hit apiece for the Eagles
Bridgewater 000 000 100 — 1 7 1
Lynchburg 021 010 00x — 4 5 1
Stoss, Swart, Hrasky and Sexton. Potts, Thurman and Fiedler. W — Potts (8-4). L — Stoss (1-2). SV — Thurman (13).
In other college sports over the weekend:
EMU’s Lee Transferring To JMU
Eastern Mennonite standout outfielder Jaylon Lee announced on Saturday that he would spend his final college season at the Division I level.
The first-team All-ODAC selection and 2021 Valley Baseball League All-Star is transferring to nearby James Madison for the 2023 season.
Lee, who hit .382 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs this season for EMU, will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate student with the Dukes.
