Bridgewater College senior Canon Secord was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Monday, the league announced.
Secord, a former Turner Ashby standout, opened the season with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 slot during a conference victory over Ferrum on the road.
Secord also earned an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles with Matthew Leonard.
Bridgewater won that match against the Panthers 9-0. The Eagles will return to action today when they travel to Staunton for a non-conference match at Mary Baldwi
In other college sports Monday:
Women’s Tennis
Bridgewater 8, Mary Baldwin 1: Bridgewater dominated the match and had little trouble in taking care of Mary Baldwin in an 8-1 non-conference victory in Staunton.
Rachel Crawford, Emily Digneault, Emma Nesselrodt (Turner Ashby), Ryan Roeber and Grace Knighton (Page County) all earned singles victories for the Eagles.
Crawford/Malena Hoover (Turner Ashby), Nesselrodt/Knighton and Roeber/Kaci Pitsenbarger (Buffalo Gap) also swept the doubles matches for Bridgewater (2-1).
The lone win for the Fighting Squirrels came at the No. 1 singles spot where former Fort Defiance standout Katlyn Massie defeated Hoover 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
JMU Lacrosse Drops Five Spots
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team fell five spots to No. 18 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I poll, the organization announced on Monday.
The Dukes suffered a second consecutive loss to open the season with an upset at the hands of Virginia Tech at Sentara Park on Wednesday, but were able to bounce back over the weekend with a much-needed win over No. 23 UConn in Sparks, Md.
In the two games, redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson tallied 10 total goals and that was enough to earn her Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week honors.
Peterson’s career-high effort helped her earn the honor with Drexel’s Karson Harris.
BC Reliever Tharp Earns ODAC Honors
Bridgewater College baseball reliever Brett Tharp has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Tharp, a senior utility player, has registered a league-best four saves in nine innings pitched through the first two weeks of the season and has allowed just two hits.
Tharp is also hitting .286 with four RBIs and four runs scored and leads the ODAC with five stolen bases. This is the first time he’s earned Player of the Week honors.
EMU Baseball Announces Schedule Change
The Eastern Mennonite baseball team announced Monday that its non-conference game with Mary Baldwin, scheduled for today, is now set for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The home game will technically be the third of the year for the Royals, who opened the 2022 season with a pair of games at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park over the weekend after wet conditions made their own field unplayable last week.
