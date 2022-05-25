There were seven James Madison baseball players named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s all-conference and all-rookie teams.
JMU standouts Travis Reifsnider and Ryan Dooley were both named to the All-CAA first team while the quartet of Chase DeLauter, Liam McDonnell, Kyle Novak and Trevon Davney earned second team.
Dooley and Fenwick Trimble each made the All-Rookie team.
Reifsnider was a first-team selection as a utility player after hitting .303 with 13 homers this season, which is the most by a Dukes hitter since Jake Lowery tied the single-season mark with 24 in 2011.
Dooley, meanwhile, slashed .305/.419/.526 across 38 games and hit three of his four home runs in CAA play, along with 16 of his 29 hits.
DeLauter played in just 24 games and had eight home runs and 35 RBIs for JMU as a second-team outfielder after being a consensus preseason All-American while McDonnell went 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA.
As for Novak, he hit .292 with five home runs and had 16 multi-RBI games and 19 multi-hit games while Dabney hit .303 and scored 53 runs. Trimble, meanwhile, hit .276 with seven homers and 39 RBIs.
The seven Dukes on the All-CAA team are the most since 2010.
In other college sports:
Coleman Earns Top Honors In South Region
Bridgewater standout Adalia Coleman was named the USTFCCCA South Region track athlete of the year for the second year in a row.
Coleman, a sophomore from Warrenton, is ranked fifth nationally in the 100 (11.90) and was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference female track athlete of the meet with wins in the 100 and 200.
This weekend, Coleman will race in the 100 and 200 at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field national championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.