James Madison softball standout Hannah Shifflett was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference player of the year and Lauren Bernett joined her on the All-ECAC team as well, the organization announced Thursday.
Shifflett, a first baseman, was the Colonial Athletic Association player of the year after hitting .393 with 15 homers and 39 RBIs this past season.
Bernett, a catcher, held a .336 batting average with nine homers and 33 RBIs and ranked 19th in the country with 14 runners caught stealing.
In other college sports:
Durkin Earns Top ECAC Honors
James Madison lacrosse defender Mairead Durkin was named the ECAC defensive player of the year and teammates Isabella Peterson and Molly Dougherty both earned spots on the All-ECAC team this past week.
Durkin ranked fourth in Division I with 52 caused turnovers this season while Peterson ranked in the top-10 nationally with 72 total goals.
As for Dougherty, she finished with 145 total saves as the goalkeeper.
Reynolds Added To BC Staff
Bridgewater football coach Scott Lemn announced the addition of Tim Reynolds Jr., a former assistant at St. Andrews, to his staff this week.
Reynolds was the associated head coach at the NAIA school in Laurinburg, N.C., serving as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator.
"I'm excited to be able to add Tim to our staff," Lemn said in a statement released from the athletic department. "Tim's experience and growth in his roles as a college coach will make our program better. I look forward to his input in game planning along with the rest of our offensive staff and having him coach our wide receivers. As a recruiter, his familiarity with Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina is going to be huge, and I look forward to seeing the ultimate Eagles he helps add to the program."
Reynolds was a standout dual-threat quarterback for Ferrum from 2011 to 2014, finishing with a program record 63 total touchdowns in his career.
"I want to thank Coach Lemn for giving me this opportunity," Reynolds said. "I'm blessed to be back in the state of Virginia and honored to be a part of the Bridgewater College community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.