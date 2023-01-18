James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis brought home three Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division major awards, while classmate Caroline Dozier and junior Miëtte Veldman joined Davis on the all-state teams.
Steinbrecher was named VaSID Coach of the Year after leading the Dukes through an impressive 24-5 season; the most wins in her 13-year JMU career. She has also been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. Under Steinbrecher's direction, the Dukes won the Sun Belt Conference Championship and advanced to the NCAA Volleyball tournament. The honor marks her third consecutive and seventh overall from the organization.
Davis was named the Commonwealth's Player of the Year and became the program's first-ever VaSID Defensive Player of the Year while also earning first-team all-state honors. The middle blocker led JMU with 148 total blocks for the season. Offensively, Davis swung for a .407 hitting percentage, completing 2.99 kills per set, and racked up 27 service aces as well. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.
Veldman earned all-state honors for the second year in a row, being named to the all-state first team. Veldman was a key player for the Dukes, leading the team in kills with 423 on a .286 hitting percentage. Veldman came in second on the team in digs with 251.
Dozier, meanwhile, was honored with second-team all-state honors. Dozier led the team with 980 assists this season, as she eclipsed the 2,000 career assists milestone.
James Madison finished 24-5 in 2022 and was first in league play at 15-1.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Jefferson Named To Hammon Watch List
James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson was announced as one of 15 named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List.
The Becky Hammon Award was first given out in 2020, with South Dakota's Ciara Duffy being named the inaugural winner. FGCU's Kierstan Bell won the award in 2021 and 2022. This year's midseason watch list includes representatives from 14 schools and 11 conferences.
Jefferson has had a phenomenal senior campaign thus far, helping lead the Dukes to a 16-2 overall record and a 6-0 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. The Lancaster, Pa. native is averaging 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, good for second and third in the league, respectively. The guard is also one of the most efficient players in the conference, connecting on 99-of-224 (44.2%) from the field, the fifth-best mark in the Sun Belt.
The senior has been hard to guard as opponents have sent her to the line for 131 attempts, which is currently tied for the fifth-most attempts in the NCAA. Additionally, Jefferson has gone 105-for-131 from the charity stripe, also good for fifth in the country.
Jefferson's passing skills have been on full display as well. The guard is sixth in the Sun Belt in total assists with 61, recording eight games this season with five or more dimes, highlighted by a career-high eight dimes against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 29.
She etched her name in James Madison women's basketball history against Southern Miss on Jan. 7 when she cracked the program's top-10 scoring list with 1,504 career points.
Dukes Add Assistant Coach Aaron
James Madison women's soccer has added Parker Aaron to the sideline as a volunteer assistant coach, Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced on Wednesday.
Aaron has most recently wrapped up a three-season career at Randolph College, where he played in 50 matches with 21 starts in the midfield. He served as team captain in 2022, starting in 13 of the 14 matches he played in. While at Randolph, he spent time at multiple youth soccer entities and college squads. He most recently did internships with the Liberty and JMU women's soccer teams. In addition, he worked at Elevate Soccer Academy, where he coached hundreds of small-group training sessions aimed at player development. He also served as the head coach of Central Virginia United U13 from Jan. to Aug. 2022.
Stanhope Earns Top Sun Belt Honors
James Madison runner Miranda Stanhope kicked off her indoor season with a top-10 program time in the mile to be named Sun Belt Conference's Women's Track Athlete of the Week.
Stanhope, a junior from Kinsman, Ohio, recorded a mile time of 4:53.29 for first place at the Marshall Classic on Jan. 14. The performance was not only a personal best but also marked the ninth-best time in the event in program history. Additionally, the time leads the conference.
EMU’s Johnson Earns ODAC Award
Eastern Mennonite senior sprinter Alijah Johnson is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Johnson competed in four total events last weekend at two different meets: the VMI Keydet Invitational and the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational hosted by Shenandoah University. At VMI, Johnson finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at 0:49.45. That time ranks 16th in NCAA Division III, while his converted time of 0:50.25 tops the ODAC season chart. He also competed in the 60-meter dash, posting a prelims time of 0:07.05 and a ninth-place finals time of 0:06.96. The latter time is fourth in the conference and 36th in the country.
At SU, Johnson again competed in the 60-meter dash and stopped the watches at 7.05 seconds in the prelims and 6.98 in the finals to place third. He then joined teammates Bryson Hunter, Bellamy Immanuel, and Abenezer Abebe for a second-place showing in the 4x400-meter relay at 3:36.13.
Yeboah Selected To All-State Team
Bridgewater College men’s soccer senior defender James Yeboah was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) all-state second team on Wednesday.
It is the Woodbridge native’s first all-state selection after a fantastic season anchoring an Eagles backline that allowed 22 goals on the season, which ranked among the fewest in the ODAC. In addition, Yeboah scored the first goal of his career in a victory against Gallaudet in September, and finished his collegiate career with an appearance in every game Bridgewater played.
Yeboah is also the first all-state selection for the program since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.