With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Brett Tharp was hit by a pitch, which brought home Jarret Biesecker and gave Bridgewater its first lead since the second inning.
Then, Tharp came in as the closer in the ninth and got three strikeouts to earn his seventh save of the season and give the Eagles a thrilling 7-6 non-conference come-from-behind baseball win over Mary Washington on Wednesday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Biesecker and Jeffrey Snider led Bridgewater (17-7), who has won four of five and six of its last eight, with two hits apiece while Timothy Hopson added a single and an RBI in the win.
Also chipping in for BC was Tharp and Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) with an RBI apiece.
On the mound for the Eagles, Robbie Stoss got the start and pitched three innings of one-hit baseball, walking just one and striking out a batter. Tucker Hrasky, Elijah Dunlap (Riverheads), Bowe Rogers and Hunter Clever combined to pitch the next five innings in relief before Tharp came in to slam the door shut and earn another save on the season.
Mary Washington 000 311 100 — 6 12 6
Bridgewater 011 004 01x — 7 8 1
McComber, Dudak and Reilly. Stoss, Hrasky, Dunlap, Rogers, Clever, Tharp and Sexton. W — Clever (1-1). L — Dudak (2-2). SV — Tharp (7).
In other college sports:
Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 11, Southern Virginia 7: Senior standout Jaylon Lee finished 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs as Eastern Mennonite snapped a four-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Southern Virginia on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
Jordan Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Royals (8-13) while Natty Solomon was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ethan Spraker and Logan Jones had two hits each.
In the circle, Cooper Thomas came in and pitched three shutout innings in relief to earn his first win of the season, giving up five hits and zero walks while also earning two strikeouts.
Southern Virginia 105 010 000 — 7 15 1
Eastern Mennonite 113 103 20x — 11 15 1
Swartz, Denney, McCallum, Zalar and Johnson. Jennings, Riles, Thomas, Lacks and Tricarico. W — Thomas (1-0). L — McCallum (0-1). HR — EMU: Lee, sixth inning, two on.
Women's Tennis
Virginia Wesleyan 5, Bridgewater 4: Bridgewater has now lost three of four after a tight Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Virginia Wesleyan at home Wednesday.
The Eagles (6-5, 1-4 ODAC) got wins at final three singles spots from, but dropped two of the doubles matches. Roeber/Emily Daigneault got the lone win at No. 3 doubles for BC.
JMU Baseball Game Moved Up
The Colonial Athletic Association baseball game between James Madison and Elon, scheduled for Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, has been moved up to a 4 p.m. start.
The Dukes (14-10, 2-1 CAA) took down Longwood 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday.
