James Madison receiver Kris Thornton was named to the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Tuesday.
Thornton is the first player in program history to be selected to the award’s watch list, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding FBS receiver at season’s end.
This year, Thornton leads the Dukes with 37 receptions for 642 yards and five scores.
He has four 100-yard games and ranks eighth in the FBS in receiving yards per game.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Buena Vista, Southern Virginia handed Eastern Mennonite a 25-12, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19 non-conference loss.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Royals (7-11), who were led by Megan Miller’s 27 assists and Wilson Memorial graduate Paris Hutchinson with eight kills and eight digs.
Other key contributors for EMU included Lizzy Kirkton with 10 digs and seven kills, Sierra McVey with 15 digs and Mara Woolford, who finished with a team-high 18 digs.
Dukes Place Eighth At The Ally
Kendall Turner carded a weekend round of 70-74-72 to finish tied for third place individually and the James Madison women’s golf team placed eighth overall at The ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., over the past couple of days.
Sophomore Tatum Walsh shot 79-78-73 to finish 33rd for the Dukes on the week while Maria Atwood (79-79-75) and Amelia Williams (78-81-74) finished in a tie for 38th.
Dickinson Named EMU Track Coach
After serving as the associate head coach for the past three seasons, Kyle Dickinson was officially announced as the new head track and field coach for Eastern Mennonite.
"Kyle Dickinson is simply the biggest reason that EMU track and field has improved so much over the last two years," said Bob Helper, who will continue as the director of cross country/track and field/women’s triathlon. "His ability to transform lightly recruited athletes into champions is unmatched. He is a leader, a strong recruiter, and a good friend. Kyle is very deserving of the title of EMU head coach for track and field."
Eagles Finish Strong At VSGA
The Bridgewater College men’s golf team shot a 309 on the final day and placed fourth at the VSGA Intercollegiate Championship at Sleepy Hole Golf Course in Suffolk.
"Even though this team score is not what we are after long term, scoring was high under the conditions this week, and it was a real gut check for our guys." said Eagles head coach John Rogers."It was great to see them step up, especially given the fact that we will face more bermudagrass and windy days as the season progresses."
BC Moves Up In Regional Poll
After a pair of massive victories last week, the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team moved up a spot to No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Region VI Poll.
The Eagles crushed Sweet Briar 19-0 in a record-setting win earlier in the week and then took care of business in a 4-0 shutout of conference foe Roanoke on Saturday at home.
