On Wednesday, there was a trio of Bridgewater players and another from Eastern Mennonite named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball teams.
Jaden Alsberry, a 6-foot-3 junior forward for Bridgewater, a former standout at Strasburg High, earned a second-team all-conference spot alongside freshman point guard Riley Corcoran, who was one of four first-year players to be honored.
It’s the second all-conference selection of Alsberry’s career, after averaging 9.9 points per game this season and ranking in the top 15 in the ODAC in several categories.
Corcoran, a 5-foot-8 guard from Chapel Hill, N.C., has been a star for the Eagles, averaging 9.5 points per game and ranking sixth in the ODAC, shooting 49%.
Eastern Mennonite guard Mya Hamlet, a sophomore, also earned a second-team spot, leading the ODAC with 16.1 points per game this year and ranking 16th in Division III.
Finally, BC senior Erika Nettles, a 5-foot-10 post, earned a third-team spot for a second straight season after shooting 58.8 percent from the field in her fifth collegiate season.
In other college sports:
BC’s Smith, Topper Honored Again
Bridgewater sophomore point guard Shod Smith and junior forward Alec Topper were both named to the All-ODAC men’s basketball third team on Wednesday.
Smith, a 5-foot-11 guard from Washington, N.C., built upon his ODAC Rookie of the Year honors a year ago, averaging 13 points per game and racking up 117 assists.
As for Topper, the versatile 6-foot-5 forward from Monroe, N.C., ranked fifth in the conference with 8.9 rebounds per game and 11.2 points per contest.
Smith and Topper are only the ninth and 10th multi-time All-ODAC selections in program history and the first since Dimetri Chambers in 2018 and 2019.
Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 9, Mary Baldwin 2: Junior infielder Cole Bashinski was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and three runs as Eastern Mennonite earned its first win of 2023 over non-conference foe Mary Baldwin at home on Tuesday.
The Royals went down 2-0 in the opening frame when former Riverheads High standout Michael Robertson scored on a wild pitch, and MBU catcher Josh Lallo doubled to bring home teammate Michael Barber for the Squirrels to get the scoring started.
But EMU responded, scoring four runs in the bottom of that frame off an error, a fielder’s choice, and a two-run single from Alex Riles to take a 4-2 lead. Royals starter Karson Jennings settled in from there, and the home team never looked back.
Riles finished 2-for-5 with the RBIs for EMU (1-6), Logan Mason was also 2-for-5 with a run scored, and shortstop Ethan Spraker and catcher Forrest Shuey (Riverheads) had two hits apiece. Shuey also had an RBI, while Spraker added a run scored.
On the mound for the Royals, Brendon Barrett earned the win, tossing three innings in relief, giving up no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three.
Skylar Lack, Colby Eidson, and Trey Deane combined to pitch the last four frames for EMU, giving up no runs on just five hits and zero walks while striking out 5.
For MBU (1-2), Lallo and Will Earnesty finished with two hits apiece, while Barber was 3-for-5 with a run scored, and Robertson also had two hits and a run scored.
The Royals are home Friday for a non-conference doubleheader against Oneonta, with the first game scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. The second contest will be seven innings.
As for the Squirrels, they will host non-conference foe Wilson at home on Sunday.
Mary Baldwin 200 000 000 — 2 10 3
Eastern Mennonite 410 010 21x — 9 12 3
T. Webster, Plotner (6), Charles (8), C. Webster (9) and Lallo. Jennings, Barrett (3), Lacks (6), Eidson (8), Deane (9) and Shuey. W — Barrett (1-0). L — Webster (0-1). 2B — MBU: Barber, Lallo, Ward. EMU: Bashinski. 3B: EMU: Bashinski.
Christopher Newport 11, Bridgewater 1: In Newport News on Wednesday, Bridgewater remained winless in a loss to Christopher Newport.
The Eagles pounded out eight hits but struggled to slow down the Captains.
Jarret Biesecker and Jeffrey Snider had a pair of hits apiece for Bridgewater, now 0-5 on the season, while Brandan Hartman, Jonathan Sexton, Isaac Sumpter, and Brett Tharp all finished with one hit apiece in the lopsided non-conference setback.
The Eagles return home Friday for a doubleheader with Penn State-Altoona.
Bridgewater 001 000 000 — 1 8 1
Christopher Newport 012 104 12x — 11 16 1
Vedder, Gagne (3), Christopher (4), Griffin (6), Jones (7), Peake (8) and Sexton, Anderson. Vassady, Morrison (9) and Dzarnasky. W — Cassady (2-0). L — Vedder (0-1). 2B — CNU: Reilly, Benedict.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hood 15, Bridgewater 12: Bridgewater opened its season with a non-conference setback at the hands of Hood on Wednesday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Kaity Petersheim, a junior midfielder, led the Eagles with four goals, while fellow junior Lauren Roberts finished with four points on three goals and an assist. Roberts also grabbed eight draws, while Petersheim snagged seven of her own.
Madeline Magill chipped in three points off two goals and a helper, while Annika Benson, Caris Cianelli, and Ashley Venit all registered goals for Bridgewater.
Venit and Roberts each led the way with three ground balls apiece for BC.
The Eagles (0-1) return to action Saturday at Guilford for a non-conference match.
Men’s Tennis
Bridgewater 9, Mary Baldwin 0: Bridgewater cruised to its first win of the season, crushing non-district foe Mary Baldwin at the Mapp-Whitelow Courts on Wednesday.
The Eagles started with a clean sweep of doubles action. Noah Hughes (Wilson Memorial) and Matthew Leonard cruised to an 8-0 win at the No. 2 spot, while Nicholas Arnold and Bryce Cline did much of the same at the No. 3 slot with an 8-0 sweep as well. Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft) and Gabe Elder grinded out a win at the top.
In singles action, Gordon was the first done with a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 3 spot. Cline followed him with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4, and Elder cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1.
Ryan Briggman (Spotswood) and Coree Nicely stepped into the singles lineup and picked up wins at the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively, for the Eagles, who are now 1-1.
Bridgewater plays Monday at the PTR Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head, S.C.
WHS Alum Smith Named ODAC’s Top Athlete
Waynesboro High alum Mike Smith, now a thrower for the Bridgewater men’s track and field team, has officially been named the ODAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Smith set a new school record in the weight throw Saturday at the JDL DMR Invite, breaking his previous school record with a toss of 61-06.00 at the event.
Additionally, Smith tossed a throw of 47-05.00 in the shot put, finishing fourth.
This became Smith’s first-ever time earning ODAC Athlete of the Week honors.
Asbury, Stoudamire Earn All-Conference Honors
Mary Baldwin sophomore guard Brett Asbury and forward Brandon Stoudamire, a sophomore and the son of former NBA point guard Damon Stoudamire, earned spots on the USA South All-Conference Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday.
Asbury, who averaged 13.7 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists, and shot 55.3 percent from the field, became the first-ever MBU player to earn first-team all-conference honors.
Stoudamire, averaging 14 points and 4.1 boards, was named to the second team.
