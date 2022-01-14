A trio of Bridgewater College football players were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division All-State Team, the organization announced on Friday.
Eagles cornerback Chase Rosenthal and linebacker Brett Tharp were both selected to the first team.
Bridgewater punter, Garrett Graves, meanwhile earned second-team honors after an impressive year.
Rosenthal was fourth on the team with 52 tackles this season and also had three interceptions. Tharp led the Eagles with 116 tackles, including a 23-tackle performance against Washington and Lee — the first time a BC player has had over 20 tickles since Don Bucklet back in 1960.
Graves, a D3football.com Fourth-Team All-American averaged 40.3 yards per punt this year.
In other college sports Friday:
JMU Softball Announces Signing Class
James Madison softball announced the addition of outfielder Katelyn Carrier and first baseman Carden Sanders to the roster for the 2022-23 school year in a press release on Friday.
Carrier comes from South Hunterdon Regional in Lambertville, N.J. and was a first-team All-Skyland Conference selection in 2019 and 2021. Her team won the conference title both seasons.
"Katelyn is a speedy outfielder who is very dynamic at the plate,” Dukes coach Loren LaPorte said.
As for Sanders, she comes from Atlee High School in Mechanicsville and was a first-team all-state selection a year ago. She’s also been a four-year starter on the varsity level.
"Carsen is a power hitter who knows the game very well,” LaPorte said.
