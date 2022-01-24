Fresh off arguably the best week of his collegiate career, Bridgewater forward Alec Topper was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Topper, a sophomore from Monroe, N.C., returned to the court last week after a month away from competition and helped guide the Eagles to their first two wins in conference play this season.
Topper scored 23 points and tied a career-high 10 rebounds in a 73-63 win over rival Eastern Mennonite. In that game, he shot 9-of-15 from the field and had a pair of 3-pointers.
Later in the week, in an 84-70 victory over Randolph, Topper went 11-of-15 from the field and scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a second consecutive BC victory.
Topper was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range in that performance and had six offensive rebounds. He also finished 4-of-5 from the charity stripe and added a pair of steals on the defensive end for the Eagles.
Entering Monday’s clash with Ferrum on the road, Topper was averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. His 32 offensive rebounds rank sixth in the ODAC this season.
Topper also ranks ninth in shooting percentage (54.9) and free-throw percentage (78.8).
In other college sports Monday:
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 82, Ferrum 74: Alec Topper had a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds as Bridgewater earned its third straight ODAC win with an 82-74 overtime road victory over Ferrum.
Rashod Smith had 22 points, seven assists and three steals for the Eagles (7-8, 3-4 ODAC).
Also chipping in for BC was Andy Pack with 14 points and Zach Hatter with seven.
Bridgewater 41 28 13 — 82
Ferrum 27 42 5 — 74
BRIDGEWATER (82) — Smith 5 11-14 22, Hatter 2 2-2 7, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 11 0-0 26, Pack 5 1-2 14, Caswell 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Oates 2 4-6 8. Totals 27 19-24 82.
FERRUM (74) — Smith Jr. 5 2-2 13, Butler 6 0-0 13, Ladler 1 3-3 5, Kemp 5 2-5 13, Drummond 3 0-0 7, Gamble 2 2-2 7, Spraggins 0 0-0 0, Rivers 1 0-0 2, Hall 5 0-0 11, Reeves 1 1-2 3. Totals 29 10-14 74.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 10 (Topper 4, Pack 3, Smith, Hatter, Dunlap),
Women’s Basketball
Hollins 54, Eastern Mennonite 49: Brii Refearn’s double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds weren’t enough for Eastern Mennonite in a 54-49 loss to ODAC foe Hollins on the road.
Claiborne Poston scored 11 points and dished out four assists off the bench for the Royals (5-11, 1-9 ODAC) while Constance Komara had six points and Trinity Price had six points and 10 rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite 12 8 14 15 — 49
Hollins 14 10 15 15 — 54
EASTERN MENNONITE (49) — Poston 5 0-0 11, Komara 3 0-0 6, Hamlet 3 0-0 6, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 6 0-2 14, Price 3 0-0 6, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 0-2 49.
HOLLINS (54) — Hahn 2 2-2 6, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Mutz 2 0-0 4, Hill 3 0-0 7, Surles 5 6-8 18, Tucker 7 5-5 19. Totals 19 13-15 54.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 3 (Redfearn 2, Poston), Hollins 3 (Surles 2, Hill).
Roanoke 70, Bridgewater 48: In Nininger Hall, Rosemary Pierson scored 19 points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench but Bridgewater suffered a 70-48 ODAC loss to Roanoke.
Julia Williams added five points and six boards for the Eagles (7-8, 4-4 ODAC) while Abby Freeman added five points off the bench and Erika Nettles grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.
Roanoke 20 10 20 20 — 70
Bridgewater 10 7 10 21 — 48
ROANOKE (70) — Brandstatter 1 3-4 5, DiBenedetto 0 2-2 2, Hopson 0 2-2 2, Harrel 3 1-2 7, Micallef 3 0-0 6, Haverkamp 3 3-5 9, Duren 0 0-0 0, Keel 2 0-0 5, Scarborough 6 2-4 14, Alquiza 2 3-3 7, Sande 6 0-0 13. Totals 26 16-22 70.
BRIDGEWATER (48) — Dailey 2 0-0 4, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 1 2-2 4, Williams 1 2-2 5, Gaeth 1 0-0 2, Maynard 0 1-2 1, Nettles 0 0-0 0, Pick 0 1-2 1, Freeman 2 0-0 5, Pierson 7 1-2 19, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-12 48.
3-Point Goals — Roanoke 2 (Keel, Sande), Bridgewater 7 (Pierson 4, Williams, Freeman, Shifflett).
