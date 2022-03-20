Freshman Fenwick Trimble ripped a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to help James Madison secure a thrilling 10-8 win over Winthrop in 11 innings on Sunday and complete a series victory in the finale in Rock Hill, S.C.
Kyle Novak led the Dukes (11-9) with three hits and a pair of RBIs while Trimble finished with a team-high three RBIs and Joe Vogatsky added a double.
Coincidentally, it was Vogatsky also earning the win on the mound for JMU as he tossed 2.2 innings of no-hit relief baseball, giving up two walks with five strikeouts.
On Saturday, Chase DeLauter went 2-for-4 and connected on his second grand slam of the season as the Dukes ran away with a 7-1 victory over the Eagles.
Liam McDonnell pitched five innings in that win for JMU, giving up just one run one two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Eli Ottinger then pitched four innings of no-hit baseball in relief and gave up just one walk while striking out three.
Novak and Nick Zona finished with three hits apiece in that win for JMU while Trimble and Trevon Dabney added two hits and an RBI apiece in the victory.
James Madison 120 000 032 02 — 10 10 0
Winthrop 040 010 003 00 — 8 12 5
Hammer, Kleinfelter, Culkin, Entsminger, Stewart, Grubbs, DeLauter, Vogatsky and Schiavone. Jones, Lumpkin, White, Mims and Hooks. W — Vogatsky (2-2). L — White (0-2).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 18, Ferrum 9: Eastern Mennonite pounded out 20 hits to stay hot in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a win over Ferrum on Saturday.
The Royals (7-9, 4-1 ODAC) were led by Jordan Jones, Brett Lindsay and Robert Guenther with three hits apiece while Jaylon Lee had a homer and four RBIs.
Ray Tricarico also chipped in to the EMU attack with a pair of hits and two RBIs while Ethan Spraker finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Earlier in the day, the Royals ran away with a convincing 15-5 victory.
Lee, Lindsay and Gage Riddick all connected on home runs in that win.
Lee finished 4-for-6 with three RBIs while Lindsay was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Tricarico also had three hits and two RBIs while Dylan Cassell had three RBIs.
Eastern Mennonite 2010 204 000 — 18 20 2
Ferrum 003 000 501 — 9 9 1
Sawyers, Riles, Bagent, West and Tricarico, Harding. Owen, Lettieri, Holroyd, Costley, Baker, Hite and Brady, Horton. W — Sawyers (2-0). L — Owen (0-1). HR — Lee, first inning one on.
Virginia Wesleyan 12, Bridgewater 1: Jeffrey Snider and Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) had two hits apiece, but Bridgewater suffered a blow out in the second game of an ODAC doubleheader against Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Eagles (13-6, 1-1 ODAC) were much more successful in a 15-5 win.
Navedo had two hits and three RBIs in that victory over the Marlins while Snider had four RBIs and Jacob Grabeel finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Virginia Wesleyan 020 601 201 — 12 12 1
Bridgewater 100 000 000 — 1 8 2
Morris, Cuddington, Bitter and Sinko. Garber, Clever, Ray, Rogers and Hartman, Sexton. W — Morris (2-2). L — Garber (0-2). HR — VW: Hanchey, fourth inning, one on.
Softball
James Madison 8, Memphis 7: Reed Butler’s two-run single in the top of the seventh gave James Madison a thrilling road win over Memphis on Saturday.
Butler finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs for the Dukes while Hannah Shifflett was 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs and Emily Phillips was 2-for-3 with a homer.
Kayla Boseman also added a solo home run in the much-needed win for JMU.
Alissa Humphrey pitched 2.1 innings in relief, giving up one hit in the win.
Earlier in the day, the Dukes cruised past East Tennessee State 9-1.
In that one for JMU (8-12), Meredith Wells pitched four innings and gave up one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out a pair of batters to earn the win.
Phillips and Hallie Hall both connected on two-run homers for the Dukes at the plate in that contest while Jasmine Hall was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as well.
James Madison 002 202 2 — 8 10 1
Memphis 020 050 0 — 7 12 2
Bermudez, Humphrey and Bernett. Hoschak, Hilderbrand, Siems and Chism. W — Humphrey (3-7). L — Siems (5-8). HR — JMU: Shifflett, third inning, one on. Boseman, fourth inning, none on. Phillips, fourth inning, none on.
Eastern Mennonite 8, Southern Virginia 3: Emily Campbell (Broadway) and Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) each connected on home runs as Eastern Mennonite completed a doubleheader sweep of Southern Virginia on Saturday.
Kendall Stettler, Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) and Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) added two hits apiece for the Royals in the non-conference victory on the road.
Graham also pitched five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Campbell tossed the final two innings in relief for the win.
Earlier on Saturday, Erin Keith’s two-run single in the fourth propelled the Royals to a thrilling 4-3 win. It was the lone hit of the contest for the right fielder.
EMU (11-1) got 4.2 innings in the circle out of Campbell in that win as she gave up no runs on five hits and a pair of walks while also striking out a pair of batters.
At the plate, Stettler finished 1-for-4 with an RBI while six other players had a hit.
Eastern Mennonite 000 000 8 — 8 12 2
Southern Virginia 100 001 1 — 3 6 1
Graham, Campbell and Bailey. Kemp and Brown. W — Campbell (5-1). L — Kemp (2-8). HR — EMU: Campbell, seventh inning, none on. Bailey, seventh inning, one on.
Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1: Broadway alum Sarah Wimmer notched her 100th career hit as Bridgewater managed to split a doubleheader with Pfeiffer Sunday.
Wimer was 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI for the Eagles (9-7) while Hannah Mahan and Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) also had two hits apiece.
In the circle for Bridgewater, Samantha Martin started and pitched five innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out a trio of batters.
Earlier in the day, Brantley Swift tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine in a 4-3 victory for the host Eagles.
Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) had a pair of doubles while Mahan also had two hits.
Pfeiffer 000 010 01 — 2 3 0
Bridgewater 000 100 00 1 7 1
Bullin, Kennedy and Chopko. Martin, Killion and Wimer. W — Kennedy (7-0). L — Killion (2-4). HR — P: Griffin, fifth inning, none on. BC: Wimer, fourth inning, none on.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 16, Virginia 14: In Charlottesville, Isabella Peterson scored six goals as No. 21 James Madison knocked off No. 14 Virginia on Sunday.
Kacey Knobloch and Katelyn Morgan added three goals apiece for the Dukes (5-4), who won their second in a row, while Ava Frantz finished with two goals.
Sweet Briar 6, Eastern Mennonite 4: Amber Bonds had two goals, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a home loss to Sweet Briar on Saturday.
The Royals (0-3) were led by Amber Bonds with two goals in the victory while Courtney Crawford had an assist and Cristal Narciso finished with 14 saves.
Marymount 21, Bridgewater 4: In Arlington, Rachael Robinson had 14 saves but Bridgewater suffered a 21-4 non-conference loss to Marymount on Saturday.
Aunnie Hacker led the Eagles (4-5) with a goal and two assists in the setback.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 18, Ferrum 5: Chris Martel had seven goals and two assists as Bridgewater stayed hot with an impressive road rout of Ferrum on Saturday.
Trevor McClelland added six goals of his own for the Eagles (7-2, 2-0 ODAC).
Men’s Volleyball
Elizabethtown 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Eastern Mennonite’s struggles continued with a 25-20,22-25, 15-25, 19-25 conference loss to Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Nate McGhee led the Royals (2-12, 1-4 CVC) with 16 kills and five digs in the setback while Josh White had six kills and Wyatt Bollinger dished out 28 assists.
Women’s Tennis
Furman 4, James Madison 1: In Charlotte, N.C., James Madison fell below .500 with a much-anticipated non-conference loss to No. 23 Furman on Saturday.
Kylie Moulin got the lone win at No. 2 singles for the Dukes (7-8) in the setback.
