After an impressive showing in a weekend series against Marshall, a pair of James Madison volleyball standouts were honored by the Sun Belt Conference.
Caroline Dozier was named the league's Setter of the Week on Tuesday while Miëtte Veldman earned the honor of being the Offensive Player of the Week.
It was Dozier's first-ever weekly honor after racking up 53 assists over the weekend and passing 2,000 for her career. She's just the 10th player in program history to reach that mark and is averaging 11.78 assists per set this season.
For Veldman, it is the second time she's earned the award. She tallied 45 kills over the weekend and also recorded four aces and had a .415 hitting percentage.
The Dukes wrap up the regular season this weekend at home against South Alabama. It will be the program's final matches inside Godwin Hall.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Adkins Earns National Honor
Bridgewater College junior linebacker Samuel Adkins was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week, the website announced on Tuesday.
Adkins, who is from Winchester, tied a single-game program record with 4.5 tackles for loss and finished with a career-high 10 tackles in the Eagles' 13-6 win over Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Washington and Lee.
Bridgewater closed the regular season on the road Saturday at Guilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.