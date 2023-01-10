Bridgewater junior Katelyn Wiglesworth has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Wiglesworth picked up a pair of wins for the Eagles in a loss to Randolph-Macon on Friday, capturing first place in the 100-meter freestyle and as part of the 200-meter freestyle relay.
The Landisville, Pa., native proceeded to pick up wins in all three of her events on Saturday in an ODAC victory over Virginia Wesleyan, taking wins home in the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard backstroke, and as a critical piece of the 400-yard medley relay team.
Bridgewater is back in action Saturday at home against Southern Virginia at 1 p.m.
In other college sports:
Harding Named EMU Soccer Coach
Eastern Mennonite first-year athletic director Carrie Bert announced that Anna Hardin has been named the school's new head coach of the women's soccer program on Monday.
"We are excited to welcome Anna Hardin into the Royals family," Bert said in a statement from the school. "Coach Hardin brings a positive, growth focused, and excellence driven mission to our women's soccer program. Her collegiate coaching experience at a variety of levels and positions, including as an interim head coach at the Division II level, has prepared her to step into the head coach position at EMU. She understands the daily management of a college program, recruiting, and our desire to increase competitiveness."
Hardin comes to Harrisonburg after serving as an assistant at Union University since 2019.
She graduated from Valdosta State in 2015, serving as a goalkeeper for the Blazers and as part of the 2011 inaugural team that competed for a Gulf South Conference championship.
Harding replaces longtime coach Ted Erickson, who led the Royals for the past nine seasons.
"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to lead the women's soccer program at EMU," Hardin said. "The opportunity to put my own stamp on this team and begin to help lead the Royals towards a strong future is very exciting. I can't thank Carrie and the entire athletic department enough for this opportunity. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together. I am looking forward to getting to know the team this spring as we prepare for the fall season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.