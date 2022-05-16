Bridgewater softball standouts and local products Torie Shifflett and Sarah Wimer were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Region VI second team for their performances this season.
Wimer, a Broadway alum that was a first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection, hit .412 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs this year.
As for Shifflett, the Turner Ashby product was a second-team All-ODAC selection after hitting .376 with 53 total hits and 32 RBIs for the season.
The awards honor student-athletes from the Association's 10 regions with selection to one of three teams. NFCA member head coaches nominate and then vote for the winners in their respective region. All honorees move forward to be considered for selection for the three NFCA Division III All-America squads, which will be announced on May 24.
In other college sports Monday:
JMU To Honor Bernett At Baseball Games
The James Madison athletic department announced on Monday that it will honor the late Lauren Bernett during the baseball team’s upcoming three-game series at UNC-Wilmington at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Dukes will don No. 22 decals on their batting helmets throughout the series, while the same decal will be enlarged and displayed on the backstop and outfield wall padding. A table near the primary stairs on the first-base side will offer information about mental health awareness. A moment of silence will also occur prior to the series opener on Thursday.
Bernett was a standout catcher and first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association player for the JMU softball program this year as a sophomore, posting a .336 average with nine homers and 33 RBIs.
Bernett passed away on April 25 in Harrisonburg. With the final nine games of the Dukes’ softball season canceled, the program’s senior will be honored as part of the baseball senior recognition on Saturday.
