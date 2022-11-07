Bridgewater College quarterback Jaylen Wood was officially named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
Wood, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior from Moseley, went 11-of-16 passing through the air for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 44 yards on 10 carries as the Eagles earned a 13-6 win over Washington and Lee on Saturday.
On the year, Wood has thrown for 764 yards and has over 100 on the ground.
Part of a unique two-quarterback system this season for Bridgewater, Wood has accounted for eight total touchdowns, including seven through the air.
This marks the fifth time a BC players earned a weekly honor from the ODAC this season and the second time a quarterback did, joining Malcolm Anderson.
The Eagles (8-1) close their regular season Saturday at Guilford at 1 p.m.
In other college sports:
Women’s Soccer
Old Dominion 4, James Madison 3: Carla Morch’s goal in the second overtime period gave sixth-seeded Old Dominion a thrilling victory over fourth-seeded James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Sunday in Foley, Ala.
Hannah Young had a goal and an assist for the Dukes (12-4-5) while Amanda Attanasi also scored, along with Sophia Verrecchia, in the season-ending loss.
In goal, junior Alexandra Blom was impressive for JMU with six saves.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Marshall 0: In Huntington, W.Va., seventh-seeded James Madison shocked second-seeded Marshall in the SBC quarterfinals on Sunday.
Clay Obara had the lone goal for the Dukes (7-7-4) off an assist from Cameron Arnold while freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his fifth shutout of the year.
JMU will play No. 3 Georgia State in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Three Eagles, One Royal Earn All-ODAC
There were three Bridgewater College volleyball players and one Eastern Mennonite standout honored on the All-ODAC teams, announced Sunday.
Grace Hayes headlined the honors as a first-team selection for the Eagles for the third consecutive year after racking up 656 assists this year, along with 158 digs, 27 blocks and 24 kills. She finished her decorated career with 2,798 assists.
Rachael Meyers, a sophomore, earned a second-team spot for Bridgewater after ranking second on the team with 171 kills and also leading with 71 blocks.
The final All-ODAC selection from Bridgewater was Lisa O’Grady, who earned her first postseason honor after finishing with a team-high 227 kills this season.
Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson was the lone representative for EMU after finishing with a team-high 210 kills and 176 digs to earn a third-team spot.
JMU’s Nov. 19 Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for James Madison football’s Nov. 19 game against Georgia State was announced on Monday with the Dukes set to plat at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
This will be the Dukes’ second-ever meeting against GSU, but first as members of the Sun Belt Conference. JMU rallied for a 28-21 comeback win on Oct. 27, 2012.
MBU’s Hayes Named All-Conference
Mary Baldwin girls soccer defender Katie Hayes was named to the All-USA South Conference first team as one of four players from the program to be honored.
MBU goalkeeper Anyka Wilkins earned a spot on the all-conference second team while Vanessa Alfaro-Young and Quierra Hawks each earned honorable mention.
