James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne announced a contract extension for men's soccer head coach Paul Zazenski on Monday, keeping him with the program through the 2026 season.
"I'm excited to complete this extension to keep Paul Zazenski at the helm of JMU men's soccer for years to come," Bourne said in a statement released by the school. "As we elevate this fall to one of the top conferences in the country in the Sun Belt, Paul is the perfect coach to build upon the foundation that he's already established. The players respond to his leadership style and respect him as their head coach. The potential for this program is extremely high under Paul's command."
Now in his fifth season with the Dukes, Zazenski has guided the program to a 47-24-12 record while winning three Colonial Athletic Association titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament three different times.
Zazenski is a two-time CAA Coach of the Year and guided the team to the NCAA quarterfinals in 2018, which marked the program's first time since 1995. This season, JMU is 5-6-2 overall.
"I would first off like to thank Mr. Bourne, Mr. [Kevin] White and president [Jonathan] Alger for signing off on this contract extension," Zazenski said. "In the last five seasons, we have experienced everything under the sun as a program. As we move forward into the Sun Belt Conference, I am confident that these past experiences, both positive and negative, will help our program continue to grow and evolve. My family and I would like to thank the JMU community for its continued support both on and off the field as well as the players and staff for always striving for their best. I appreciate the opportunity to continue to lead JMU men's soccer into the future."
In other college sports Monday:
Men's Soccer
Lancaster Bible 3, Mary Baldwin 2: Kyle Creamer and Stephen Blair scored one goal apiece, but Mary Baldwin suffered a non-conference loss to Lancaster Bible on the road.
Bryan Diaz-Hernandez finished with four saves in goal for the Squirrels (2-10-1) in the setback.
